Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II shoots straight to no.1 while Bayonetta 3 enters at #3

Last week’s UK retail chart saw five new entries. Lo and behold, the same has happened for a second week running. Ten entries within two weeks? These are exciting times for UK chart fans.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II takes top billing, unsurprisingly, ending FIFA 23’s four-week run. As expected, it’s also no.1 in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series charts.

Modern Warfare II seems to be generating a bigger buzz than recent entries, with a campaign that appears to make good use of the PS5 and Xbox Series’ extra grunt. The imminent release of Warzone 2.0 may impact future sales, however – it’s surprising that the two are launching so closely.

Nintendo’s Bayonetta 3 entered at #3 in the all-formats chart – sandwiched between FIFA 23 at #2 and Horizon Forbidden West at #4 – while claiming no.1 in the Switch top 20. Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was no.1 in the Switch chart last week but falls to #4 during its second week on sale.

At #18 in the all-formats chart it’s the JRPG STAR OCEAN The Divine Force from Square-Enix. It failed to make the Xbox chart but did take #7 in the PS5 top ten and #17 in the PS4 top 20.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord put in a reasonable showing too, taking #21 in the all formats top 40, and #6 in both the PS4 and Xbox Series charts. This comes as a mild surprise given the lack of press coverage – it’s yet to receive a Metacritic score, with only three reviews currently live. Reception is at least positive so far.

Capcom’s Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is the fifth and final new arrival, taking #24. It also shows up at #8 in the PS5 chart and #16 in the PS4 chart. The Xbox version was a no-show.

The allegedly middling Gotham Knights fell to #5 during its second week on sale. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope dropped to #7, Persona 5 Royal tumbled from #6 to #15 – while A Plague Tale: Requiem and Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed have both left the top 40 entirely. There’s every chance we could see both return following a price cut, though, perhaps during Black Friday.