The UK chart sees five new entries, including Gotham Knights at #2

EA’s FIFA 23 remains unstoppable, fighting off an onslaught of new releases. It’s the UK’s no.1 for a fourth week running, although that’s likely to change next week. There’s only one series just as popular as FIFA, and that’s Call of Duty.

Despite some middling reviews, Gotham Knights was the highest charting new release in the retail top 40, swooping in at #2. It did manage to top both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, however.

The Ubisoft published Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope entered at #3 while also topping the Switch top 20. This crossover has reviewed well, praised for its surprisingly tactical gameplay.

A Plague Tale: Requiem from Focus scurried in at #5. Even though it’s available on Game Pass it still succeeded in entering the Xbox Series chart – at a respectable #6, no less. It seems that the PS5 version was the biggest selling, unsurprisingly, taking #3 in the PS5 chart.

Then at #6 it’s Persona 5 Royal – giving us four new entries in the top ten. It’s also in at #6 in the Switch chart and #9 in the PS5 chart. This loosely suggests that it performed best on Switch.

Illfonic’s Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed settles for #15 in the all formats top 40 and also made the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series top tens. This comes as a mild surprise – it didn’t appear to generate much of a buzz on social media upon launch. The PS5 version currently has a 72% Metacritic.

Filling in the blanks in the top ten, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #4. Splatoon 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons take #7, #8, #9, and #10 respectively.

As for other recent releases, PGA Tour 2K23 fell from #7 to #18 during its second week on sale, Fortnite Anime Legends dropped from #12 to #16, and The Quarry managed to return at #39.