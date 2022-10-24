Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Bayonetta 3, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2, Garbage Pail Kids, more

A new Call of Duty is upon us, meaning this week is a busy one almost by default. Modern Warfare II seems to be generating a bigger buzz than recent entries, which presumably means the rebooted Modern Warfare ended up becoming a favourite.

This sequel promises more advanced AI, a new gunsmith facility, and a globe-trotting single-player campaign. Footage from the campaign looks mighty impressive, seemingly pushing the PS5 and Xbox Series.

Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3 has set tongues waggling too, although not necessarily for the right reasons. A voice actor dispute shook social media last week and is still ongoing. This led to some fans boycotting the game, although since then, it seems the dispute isn’t quite as one-sided as it initially seemed. It has soured the game’s launch somewhat, regardless.

Would you believe Square-Enix is back with another JRPG? They are, quite literally, knocking them out at a rate of one a month currently. Star Ocean: The Divine Force heads to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, promising free roaming sky soaring in the franchise’s largest-ever environment. Hopefully, it will sell better than the well-received The DioField Chronicle, which left the chart after just one week.

There’s new hardware this week too – the SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 is an Amazon exclusive, launching at a slightly expensive £105. It includes 60 games, with Mega CD titles making the cut. It seems to have a good mix of first- and third-party hits, including Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf, Rainbow Islands, Ristar, and Final Fight CD. Clayfighter is also present, for some reason.

While on the subject of retro, the recently revealed Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum heads to all formats, intended to be a ‘lost’ (but not really lost) NES-era platformer. It’s due a physical NES release early next year.

Arkanoid Eternal Battle should be out too – it’s mysteriously missing from the Xbox Store and PSN currently – while the 1990 PC platformer Commander Keen comes to Xbox One. Rule No. 1 also resembles an early FPS.

With Halloween fast approaching, a large number of horror games are incoming. Look out for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the six-person deathmatch battler Resident Evil Re:Verse. Then there’s NIS America’s Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, first-person mystery Charon’s Staircase, the short papercraft-style Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM, the trap-filled Temple of Horror, Saturnalia – set in an isolated village, and featuring a unique visual style – the survival based Signalis, and the visual novel Silenced: The House.

Also look out for the grand-scale strategy RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, TV show tie-in Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, the four-player co-op FPS Gunfire Reborn, and the old school RPG Live by the Sword: Tactics.

Check back in seven days for even more horror games.

New release trailers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Bayonetta 3

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2

Arkanoid Eternal Battle

Charon’s Staircase

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

Signalis

Saturnalia

Gunfire Reborn

Live by the Sword: Tactics

Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum

Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Rule No.1

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

Charon’s Staircase

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Arkanoid Eternal Battle

Signalis

Saturnalia

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Temple of Horror

New on PSN

Whisper Trip

Seed of Life

Dungeon Munchies

Rule No. 1

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures

RUNOUT

World Soccer Cup 2022

Beastie Bay DX

Arcade Archives TOUKI DENSHOU ANGEL EYES

New on Xbox Store

Gunfire Reborn

Robotry!

Live by the Sword: Tactics

Escape String

Silenced: The House

Sophstar

Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM

Commander Keen

Last Days of Lazarus

New Switch retail releases

Bayonetta 3

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Deluxe

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

Squish

Winter Games 2023

80 Days & Overboard!

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia

Paradigm Paradox

Charon’s Staircase

CoComelon: Play with JJ

Next week: The Chant, Harvestella, Die by the Blade, It Takes Two (Switch), Shatter Remastered Deluxe, WRC Generations, Ghost Song, The Legend of Tianding, Broken Pieces, Lonesome Village, Missile Command: Recharged, Lonesome Village, The Entropy Centre, Hatup, BRATZ: Flaunt Your Fashion, Garfield Lasagna Party, Evercade C64 Collection, and Evercade Alwa/Cathedral Dual Cartridge.