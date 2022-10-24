Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Bayonetta 3, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2, Garbage Pail Kids, more

A new Call of Duty is upon us, meaning this week is a busy one almost by default. Modern Warfare II seems to be generating a bigger buzz than recent entries, which presumably means the rebooted Modern Warfare ended up becoming a favourite.
This sequel promises more advanced AI, a new gunsmith facility, and a globe-trotting single-player campaign. Footage from the campaign looks mighty impressive, seemingly pushing the PS5 and Xbox Series.
Switch exclusive Bayonetta 3 has set tongues waggling too, although not necessarily for the right reasons. A voice actor dispute shook social media last week and is still ongoing. This led to some fans boycotting the game, although since then, it seems the dispute isn’t quite as one-sided as it initially seemed. It has soured the game’s launch somewhat, regardless.
Would you believe Square-Enix is back with another JRPG? They are, quite literally, knocking them out at a rate of one a month currently. Star Ocean: The Divine Force heads to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, promising free roaming sky soaring in the franchise’s largest-ever environment. Hopefully, it will sell better than the well-received The DioField Chronicle, which left the chart after just one week.
There’s new hardware this week too – the SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 is an Amazon exclusive, launching at a slightly expensive £105. It includes 60 games, with Mega CD titles making the cut. It seems to have a good mix of first- and third-party hits, including Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf, Rainbow Islands, Ristar, and Final Fight CD. Clayfighter is also present, for some reason.
While on the subject of retro, the recently revealed Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum heads to all formats, intended to be a ‘lost’ (but not really lost) NES-era platformer. It’s due a physical NES release early next year.
Arkanoid Eternal Battle should be out too – it’s mysteriously missing from the Xbox Store and PSN currently – while the 1990 PC platformer Commander Keen comes to Xbox One. Rule No. 1 also resembles an early FPS.
With Halloween fast approaching, a large number of horror games are incoming. Look out for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the six-person deathmatch battler Resident Evil Re:Verse. Then there’s NIS America’s Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, first-person mystery Charon’s Staircase, the short papercraft-style Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM, the trap-filled Temple of Horror, Saturnalia – set in an isolated village, and featuring a unique visual style – the survival based Signalis, and the visual novel Silenced: The House.
Also look out for the grand-scale strategy RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, TV show tie-in Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, the four-player co-op FPS Gunfire Reborn, and the old school RPG Live by the Sword: Tactics.
Check back in seven days for even more horror games.
New multiformat releases
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Resident Evil Re:Verse
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
- Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
- Charon’s Staircase
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Arkanoid Eternal Battle
- Signalis
- Saturnalia
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Temple of Horror
New on PSN
- Whisper Trip
- Seed of Life
- Dungeon Munchies
- Rule No. 1
- Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
- RUNOUT
- World Soccer Cup 2022
- Beastie Bay DX
- Arcade Archives TOUKI DENSHOU ANGEL EYES
New on Xbox Store
- Gunfire Reborn
- Robotry!
- Live by the Sword: Tactics
- Escape String
- Silenced: The House
- Sophstar
- Paper Ghost Stories: 7PM
- Commander Keen
- Last Days of Lazarus
New Switch retail releases
- Bayonetta 3
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 Deluxe
- Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
- Squish
- Winter Games 2023
- 80 Days & Overboard!
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
- Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
- Paradigm Paradox
- Charon’s Staircase
- CoComelon: Play with JJ
Next week: The Chant, Harvestella, Die by the Blade, It Takes Two (Switch), Shatter Remastered Deluxe, WRC Generations, Ghost Song, The Legend of Tianding, Broken Pieces, Lonesome Village, Missile Command: Recharged, Lonesome Village, The Entropy Centre, Hatup, BRATZ: Flaunt Your Fashion, Garfield Lasagna Party, Evercade C64 Collection, and Evercade Alwa/Cathedral Dual Cartridge.