PGA Tour 2K23 enters UK chart at #7, while Amazon deals help numerous games re-enter

This week’s UK chart is more eventful than usual. Not only did a bunch of new releases hit retailers last week, but Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale was also underway.

First, the new releases. PGA Tour 2K23 was the highest charting new entry, making a respectable #7 in the all-formats physical chart. It also took #2 in the PS4 chart, #3 in the PS5 chart, and #3 in the Xbox Series top ten. NHL 23 wasn’t as lucky, failing to surface. More surprising is the absence of Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, which didn’t even make the Switch top 20.

Other no-shows include Dragon Ball: The Breakers, No More Heroes 3, and Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova. Epic’s Fortnite Anime Legends did manage to chart, however – this skin pack is in at #12, and consequently turns up in the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series individual format charts.

Then, mostly due to Amazon Prime Day Early Access, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection returns to the top 40 at #21. Halo Infinite re-entered at #23, Guardians of the Galaxy flew in at #28, retro collection Disney Classic Games bounced back at #33, while Sonic Mania Plus took #37.

Ubisoft’s Rabbids: Party of Legends made its debut at #38, marking its first top 40 appearance. This mini-game package failed to chart at launch. Just Dance 2022 also enjoyed a resurgence, ‘getting on up’ from #39 to #11.

FIFA 23 is the UK’s no.1 for a third week running – but with a new Call of Duty upon us, its run might be over soon. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #2, suggesting a Switch sales spike took place last week. Horizon Forbidden West – the current PS5 pack-in title – leaped from #28 to #3, Splatoon 3 fell to #4, and then at #5 it’s Nintendo Switch Sports.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection returned to the top ten at #6 – up from #21. PGA Tour 2K23 is at #7, Pokémon Legends: Arceus climbed to #8, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped to #9, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons sees us out at #10.

Check back next week to see how Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and New Tales from the Borderlands performed. It could be a very close battle between Gotham Knights and Mario + Rabbids.