Out this week: Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Mario + Rabbids, New Borderlands, more

With new entries in the Super Mario, Ghostbusters, Borderlands, Batman, and Warhammer franchises we doubt many would disagree that this week is one of the busiest of the year.
Adding to that list, there’s also the anticipated A Plague Tale: Requiem. The original Plague Tale was a surprise hit, even becoming a GOTY 2019 contender thanks to its blend of stealth and action, not to mention its decadent medieval setting and likable lead characters Amicia and Hugo. This sequel sees the duo start a new life, only for Hugo’s curse to reawaken. It’s next-gen only (with a cloud version on Switch) so expect larger set-pieces and more rat-based devastation.
Gotham Knights is next-gen only too, promising a vast and interactive city split into five districts. The story sees Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin take over from Batman to protect Gotham, with co-op playing a key part. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is also multiplayer-focused, being the latest 4v1 asymmetrical shooter from IllFonic. It takes place where Ghostbusters: Afterlife left off, with Winston reopening the New York HQ and showing you the ropes.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the biggest Switch release of the week, although maybe not the month – Bayonetta 3 is out next week. Previews of Sparks of Hope were remarkably positive, with the tactical combat system gaining praise.
New Tales from the Borderlands also comes to Switch, alongside PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This isn’t developed by Telltale but rather Gearbox themselves and offers all five episodes in one full-price release. You’re introduced to loveable losers Anu, Octavio, and Fran, who together just may end up saving the world.
We can also expect Persona 5 Royal on PC, Xbox, and Switch – with SEGA developing the Switch version internally themselves. That’s joined by the run-and-gun shooter Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, interplanetary action RPG Batora: Lost Haven, satirical action-adventure The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, and the comical animal beat’em up Them’s Fightin’ Herds.
New release trailers
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Gotham Knights
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Persona 5 Royal
New Tales from the Borderland
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
Batora: Lost Haven
Phantom Abyss
Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Pnevmo-Capsula
New multiformat releases
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Gotham Knights
- Persona 5 Royal
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- TEMPUS
- Kovox Pitch
- Pnevmo-Capsula
- Gas Station Simulator
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
New on PSN
- NORCO
- Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures
- Arcade Archives TOY POP
- Offroad Racing
New on Xbox Store
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
- Phantom Abyss
- Second Extinction
- WW2: Bunker Simulator
- Park Story
- Aery – Last Day of Earth
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships
- Persona 5 Royal
- Fell Seal – Arbiters Mark
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Asterix &Obelix XXXL The Ram from Hibernia LE
Next week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Bayonetta 3, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx, Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, Dungeon Munchies, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Signalis, Seed of Life, Silenced: The House, Saturnalia, Temple of Horror, and Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition.