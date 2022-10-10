Out this week: Scorn, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, No More Heroes 3, Trifox, more

It’s a busy week for new releases: a mixture of big-name titles, belated conversions, intriguing indies, annual sporting updates, and a handful of titles aimed at younger gamers. A lot of these appear to be flying under the radar, which makes this round-up an ideal place to give them coverage. We’re also planning to review several of the below, so check back over the course of the week.
The Xbox gets a shot in the arm with Scorn – the anticipated Giger-esque first-person horror shooter that’s gunning for Xbox Series and PC only. Every location features its own story, characters, and puzzles, which should assist in creating an interconnected world. Visually it looks incredibly slick and delightfully gross.
Then there’s Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, an Unreal Engine 4-powered multi-format action RPG with a female lead. It’s influenced by Greek and Roman mythologies and features a combat system that allows for two weapons to be carried into battle for a unique repertoire of attacks.
The Last Oricru is the week’s second action RPG, this time taking place in a sci-fi medieval world and with a bigger focus on split-screen co-op play. This too looks impressive visually, and it also features a story where choices matter.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is due on all formats, being an online asymmetrical action game that pits seven ordinary citizens against classic DBZ rivals such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu. If the online aspect is a turn-off, you may be more at home with the hack ‘n slasher No More Heroes III – which makes the jump from Switch to PlayStation and Xbox. Reviews went live last week and were generally full of praise – the Xbox Series version is sitting pretty with an 83% Metacritic score.
NiS America’s Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief is a belated conversion likewise, this time harking back to the PS2. It’s a previously Japan-only stealth adventure that’s more creative than you may expect. As revealed in our review, it has stood the test of time – we awarded it an 8/10. Look out for it on PC, PS4, and Switch.
PGA Tour 2K23 and NHL 23 provide their usual annual sporting frolics, with the latter featuring mixed men’s and women’s teams. Winter Games 2023 – out on Xbox and Switch, with PS4/PS5 to follow – may pique sports fan’s interest too.
Then for younger gamers there’s Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, and Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia. New indie Trifox falls into this camp also, being a top-down action platformer with three mix ‘n match character classes.
Also look out for the ‘80s set pixel art adventure Unusual Findings, a console release of the psychological horror Saint Kotar, a next-gen update for genetics-based survival game The Eternal Cylinder – which we rather enjoyed – and a belated Switch release of the twisted horror romp In Sound Mind.
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem also crept onto consoles last week, if you missed it. This stand-alone expansion first hit PCs back in January.
Next week: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Gotham Knights, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, New Tales from the Borderlands, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, Them’s Fightin’ Herds, Batora: Lost Haven, Persona 5 Royal, Pnevmo-Capsula, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, Park Story, Aery – Last Day of Earth, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, NORCO, Gas Station Simulator, JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party, 41 Hours, and TAPE: Unveil the memories.