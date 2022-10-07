WB and NetherRealm Studios celebrate Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a short video in celebration of Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary.

The original Mortal Kombat hit arcades 8th October 1992, ushering in a new wave of arcade greats and countless clones. The franchise has shifted over 79 million units since, with Mortal Kombat 11 selling 15m copies alone.

The clip showcases the franchise’s cultural prominence across three decades, varying from games to movies. Who remembers the Panini Mortal Kombat II sticker album? They seem to have left that out.

While this would have been a perfect time to reveal a new Mortal Kombat retro collection, we’ll have to wait a little longer. Instead, Warner Bros. has revealed that Klassic Movie Raiden will arrive in Mortal Kombat Mobile starting today.

Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat (1995), Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021), and the animated Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm (1996) are also now available to watch on HBO Max.