No Man’s Sky, NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, Overwatch 2, and Prodeus hit the Switch

We’ll be honest, we didn’t expect Overwatch 2 to rock up on the eShop this week, with news of a simultaneous Switch release having completely passed us by. Blizzard’s Switch games tend to be belated conversions, arriving long after their other console counterparts. Times are indeed changing.

The 5v5 battlefield brawler is out now as a free-to-play release, with a £34.99 Watchpoint Pack – with a bunch of skins, coins, and the Season One Pass – additionally available. Whether you’ll be able to jump in and play online this week is a different matter as Blizzard’s servers are currently under constant attack. There seems to be a backlash from fans regarding the game’s general existence, with many believing that it’s an unnecessary sequel.

On the subject of belated conversions, a couple are upon us. Platinum’s NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition has managed to impress critics, being yet another miracle conversion. “NieR:Automata is a modern classic. Most importantly for Switch owners, this is a top-notch port that has clearly been produced with respect and focus, often surpassing our expectations in both visuals and performance,” said Nintendo Life, before handing out a 9/10.

That’s joined by No Man’s Sky, which crams an entire galaxy into a Switch cart. For those not aware, the project has come leaps and bounds since its disastrous 2016 launch, with each major update improving the experience significantly. Currently, though, there’s no word on how this Switch iteration performs. Fingers crossed for another miracle port.

The Switch also gets the retro FPS Prodeus this week – a fully rendered shooter that looks and plays like a lost ‘id software’ title circa 1996. It’s ridiculously gory, with a dismemberment system that coats walls and floors in gallons of blood. We awarded the Xbox version 9/10 earlier today.

Spike Chunsoft’s visual novel duo CHAOS;HEAD NOAH and CHAOS;CHILD have launched too, available in a double pack for £39.99. Noisy Pixel cast their critical eye on CHAOS;HEAD NOAH and found it to be worthwhile despite some text faults.

Then there’s Super Jagger Bomb, a rather brazen homage to Bomb Jack – a much-loved retro classic. PlayStation Country disarmed the PS5 version, finding the controls loose and visuals ugly. Shame – Bomb Jack could do with a little more love.

Also, look out for LET’S PLAY CURLING!! from Japanese studio Imagineer, light-hearted and accessible 2D roguelite adventure Falling Out, and the soul-saving action platformer A Frog’s Job. Jump to it!

New Switch eShop releases

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – £34.99

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is the Nintendo Switch™ version of NieR:Automata, an award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG that has achieved deep-rooted popularity around the world.

The distant future…

Invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon. As 2B, a member of the newly organized android military force YoRHa, players will immerse themselves in a ferocious battle to take back the planet.

Experience a captivating story that goes beyond simple entertainment, inspiring a wide array of emotions as it unfolds through genre blending action in a beautifully desolate open world.

Overwatch 2 – £0.00

Overwatch 2 is an always-on and ever-evolving free-to-play, team-based action game set in an optimistic future, where every match is the ultimate 5v5 battlefield brawl. Team up with friends and dive into the reimagined PvP experience as a time-jumping freedom fighter, a beat-dropping battlefield DJ, or one of over 30 other unique heroes as you battle it out around the globe.

LET’S PLAY CURLING!! – £30.99

It’s curling that anyone can pick up and play!Just aim for the target, adjust your strength, and shoot!Use your Joy-Con™ to sweep!

Familiarize yourself with the rules and controls with an easy-to-follow tutorial.Consult the glossary at any time for curling terms, rules, and tips.

World Championship:Join teams from 40 countries and become the world’s number one!Play through four seasons of tournaments and take the curling world by storm!

VS Curling:Play with up to 4 players on the same team, or on opposing sides, all on one console.Play with all your friends and family!

FerroSlug – £4.99

The super-intelligent little ferrofluid, which has gained the ability to move. You will need to find your way out of the levels you are on.

Filled with puzzles with movement by squares and starring a super-intelligent ferrofluid, you must reach the finish line of each level! During the game new movement mechanics are learned, behind each level there is a window from which the scientists observe us, who will move from behind to give the sensation of being in a real laboratory.

The game is set in a 2D sandbox, the zones are differentiated between Floor, room to move and lethal zones or objects. It is a game without gravity, you can walk on the walls and on the ceiling.

Bus Driving Simulator 22 – £24.99

Get behind the wheel and become a professional bus driver! This amazing bus simulator will allow you to transport passengers across three different cities (Rio de Janeiro, Munich and Los Angeles) using various bus models with realistic physics and graphics. Play this bus simulator in single-player with career and freeride modes or immerse yourself with friends in the online multiplayer mode. Bus Driving Simulator 22 is the defining bus simulator for Nintendo Switch™ console.

Let’s Sing ABBA – £36.99

Celebrate the glorious comeback of the Swedish pop giant ABBA. Party solo or with your friends to some of your favourite classics from the band’s repertoire! Choose from a collection of 31 ABBA classics and perform them in seven different game modes.

After a 40-year break, ABBA is back! So why not perform some of the band’s biggest hits in your own living room to celebrate their triumphant return to the stage.

Travel back to the glory days with hits like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and “Waterloo”. Get some friends together to party with “Dancing Queen”, the musical number “Mamma Mia” or rock out to “I Still Have Faith In You”, the lead track from their brandnew album.

Guardian Tales – £0.00

Begin your adventure in Kanterbury, a world in turmoil from the Invaders’ attack, destined to be saved by the Legendary Guardian!

Kattish – £4.49

Kattish is 2D Puzzle-Platformer Game,

Our main character is a very sweet cat,

But she has to pass these levels quickly.

Are you ready to pass the challenging levels with plain graphics?

Tribe Explorer – £4.49

Gameplay of Tribe Explorer is made to be fun & satisfying! Use double jumps, wall jumps, gravity to beat all 15 different challenges! Every level has something different to offer. Many enemies and dangerous objects to dodge and puzzles to solve!

Jewel Diamonds – £2.99

Try this unique and fun match 3 puzzle game. Progress throughout the game and unlock different power ups. Complete various challenges to unlock skins for your gems.

Find and tap groups of 3 or more gems of the same colour to clear them from the field. Earn score to progress through the mine. Clearing larger groups earns you more score. Reach power ups to unlock them for usage.

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems – £12.59

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems is a hand drawn beat’em up game about four brave heroes, that use their skills to defeat the Nightmare Monsters using special combo attacks in a co-op gameplay.

The Province World is infested by the nightmare monsters from the Dream World. The Darkness Shadow, the entity that controls the Dark Side of Dreams, are sending his creatures and implanting Darkness Totems to control the four main provinces: Wind, Water, Desert and Industrial. The main objective of our heroes are to fight against these evil forces, destroying the Totems to bring again the peace and harmony to their World.

Each hero in Josh Journey has unique skills, to attack face to face, using sword or hammer, or to attack from distance, using magic or gunfire. You can choose between four heroes during a local gameplay with your friends!

Clock Maker : My Clock – ver. digital (with timer) – £1.00

Feel free to draw as you wish with your finger or an electronic pen.

The time is ticked by the numbers you draw.

It will be a little bit warm and fuzzy when your lover or your child draws it for you.

Wizorb – £4.09

The once peaceful Kingdom of Gorudo is threatened by an evil presence. The only hope for salvation is Cyrus, a wizard versed in a secret magic art called Wizorb! Explore many strange places from the derelict monster infested town of Clover to Gorudo Castle atop Cauldron Peak. Danger lurks around every corner so you’ll need to keep your wits about you and have quick reflexes in order to survive.

memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger – £17.99

Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than this.

Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play and it’s the next player’s turn. The player with the most pairs of cards at the end is the winner!

Maze Blaze – £8.99

Shoot and blast your way through alien-infested mazes in Maze Blaze, a roguelike action shooter that’s intense both in color and gameplay. The goal is simple – enter the maze and gun down anything that stands between you and the exit. Your objective may always be the same but everything else is endlessly changing.

Each maze is a procedurally generated level where the enemies, items, and the maze’s layout itself is random. Not a single corner you turn will be the same as the last time you entered. Progressively tougher alien foes will try to take you out once you enter their proximity so you better be ready to shoot first and ask questions later. Modifiers scattered around each maze will augment your abilities and shots. Each pick-up presents a unique choice that’ll define your play style.

Falling Out – £12.49

FALLING OUT is a charming, light-hearted and accessible 2D roguelite adventure.

Take control of two accidental adventurers, as you explore ancient kingdoms, discover treasures (be careful of the traps!) and bump into the equally lost shopkeeper, Azar. Collect items to craft weird weapons and useful objects that will help you traverse the world in this unplanned escapade.

It was supposed to be a relaxing vacation but ditch the itinerary because you’ll now need to choose your own path. Navigate through procedurally generated levels that offer the perfect balance of risk and reward. Help Giorgio and Felicie overcome their differences and work as a team in single-player or co-op. However you play, you’ll need to work together to conquer the unique obstacles and challenges scattered throughout each world.

Super Jagger Bomb – £4.49

Take the role of a little caped hero whose duty it is to collect bombs and keep stuff from getting blown up! In this retro ‘80s style arcade game, you’ll help the fearless hero Jagger fend of enemy robots and UFOs as he leaps across platforms, air jumps and uses downward dashes to retrieve the firebombs before it’s too late!

With retro-styled 3D graphics and mechanics that are easy to pick up and play but tough to master, Super Jagger Bomb offers a straightforward and rewarding gameplay experience.

CosmoPlayerZ – £9.89

This is a casual game in which the objective is to conquer a hierarchical dungeon.

The player is in charge of moving his/her character, and attacks enemies with auto-aim when standing still.

Poker World: Casino Game – £8.99

Are you a beginner at poker games? What exactly is three-of-a-kind, pair, flush or straight? Despite your experience in card games – you’ll definitely find a way to gain fame worldwide and improve your skills! Gain precious experience and make your way in poker hand rankings! Feel the real casino atmosphere and show who’s the boss in Poker World!

Youropa – £13.49

When Youropa is torn apart, you must walk the walls in a strange fragmented city, in order to restore it and learn who you really are.

Walk upside down, on walls, in fact walk anywhere you can get to. Your suction cup feet let’s you stick to any surface. You will unlock new abilities, encounter physical puzzles, secrets, ferocious enemies, paint your character and much more, in an abstract but logical universe that challenges your perception of the third dimension.

In Create Mode you can build your own levels while playing them. And you can share your levels and character designs with other players.

Youropa is made with passion by a small group of friends over a period of 15 years.

Brick Breaker Ball Shooter – £8.99

Welcome to the classic brick breaker game! Shoot and break bricks and become the ball master! Keep up with the bouncing ball and deflect it with your paddle in this classic breakout game! Join the brick world and enjoy all the different challenges and puzzles that await you!

No Man’s Sky – £39.99

Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.

Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge – £19.99

ARE YOU READYYYYYYYYYYY?????!!!!!!

For the most ULTRA, MEGA, XTRA party game of all time ?! HAHAHHAHA!!

Don’t be so jaded, it’s not another boooring party game! I swear, you’ve never seen a game like that before. Oh! Sure, you want a proof?

Okay, but I warn you! If I tell you what’s inside, you won’t resist to put your hands on it!

You’ll need to POP, STICK, UNROLL, WRAP, SHAVE, DIG, WASH, UNPLUG, BLOW, […] It’s Ultra Mega Xtra Crazy! *ooof* I need to breathe!

Even if you don’t have ULTRA, MEGA, XTRA friends to play with (it’s okay buddy!), we have the perfect campaign mode for you! Train yourself to upgrade all of your body part (arm, legs, etc.) to become HARDER, BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER!

What the fl*sh? This cat is still having fun unrolling the toilet paper! Stop him as I have to go, I have important business to attend to!

Fantasy Blacksmith – £8.99

You are a blacksmith in the world of the sword, magic and war, in which any blacksmith who knows how to make even the simplest swords is in demand. You start off as a poor unskilled blacksmith, but in time you will gain experience and improve to achieve wealth, fame and power, and change this world!

CHAOS;CHILD – £22.49

October 2015, 6 years after the disaster known as the “Shibuya Earthquake.”

A series of strange incidents occur in the recovering Shibuya.

A person who dies a mysterious death during a live internet broadcast.

A person who dies while singing during a street performance.

A body hanging and spinning from the ceiling of a love hotel.

People started to realize.

The date is the same as the incident that occurred in Shibuya 6 years ago.

-Yes, this is the return of the New Generation Madness.

But – there is one thing. Just one thing is different. A mysterious sticker left at the crime scene.

No one knows yet that the mysterious sticker, which looks like a creepy sumo wrestler, will be the key to solving the NewGen case.

A committee of 300 working in the dark.

Awakening delusion manifestors.

Their “fetal movement” will unleash the door of delusion once again…..

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH – £22.49

Takumi Nishijo is a second-year high school student on the verge of becoming a shut-in.

“I have no interest in 3D.” He lives surrounded by his beautiful girl figures in his room.

He lives in Shibuya, where there has been a series of bizarre serial murders known as “New Generation Madness” (aka NewGen).

The culprit has yet to be caught and has been causing unrest on the internet and television.

One day, a gruesome image that seemed to predict the next NewGen killing was sent by a mysterious figure called “Shogun.”

The next day, on his way home from school, Takumi encounters a horrific crime scene, exactly as predicted.

Before the corpse is a blood-soaked girl – Rimi Sakihata.

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH / CHAOS;CHILD DOUBLE PACK – £39.99

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH and CHAOS;CHILD both feature branching paths and multiple endings. Where will your delusion take you?

CHAOS;HEAD NOAH is the first HD remaster in the CHAOS;HEAD series and has powered up even more since the first version. Everything has been remastered in 1080p and play has been improved thanks to the MAGES Engine. Also includes all OP movies in HD remaster, including the new songs made for the port. Enjoy the fantasy, the madness, all the clearer.

Endless Memories – £17.99

Join Rem on his journey through the dream world, inside the Laboratory of Dreams. Battle your way through an interconnected world where all minds are connected. Master many types of weapons and magic spells, solve the mysteries of the dreamers, and try to escape the Laboratory of Dreams.

Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now – £7.19

Splatter is a first-person fever dream where you blast constantly-adapting enemies into neon sprays of pulp and slime. Lose yourself in a digital mindscape constructed by four administrators and built for violence, simultaneously surreal yet familiar.

Overcome hordes of creatures that learn from your victories. Your tools and your wits are your weapons, so blast enemies with your finger guns, chug back cans of energy drinks, and maintain sanity.

Prodeus – £19.99

Prodeus is a first-person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology. Experience the quality you’d expect from a modern AAA game, designed with retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware.

The game features a hand-crafted campaign from industry FPS veterans, co-op and competitive multiplayer play drawing on classic modes*, a fully integrated level editor, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play.

Get ready to paint the walls red. This is the Boomer Shooter you’ve been waiting for.

L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL – £39.99

Fans around the world can’t wait to unbox their own L.O.L. Surprise! doll – and you’re about to make their dreams come true! Choose your character and bring the L.O.L. Surprise! doll store to life, as you collect fierce dolls with glitter, hearts, diamonds, and more. No matter your age, there’s just enough challenge to bring out the fierce L.O.L. Surprise! doll-maker in you!

This trip around the world is full of surprises! Be rewarded with new characters, and stickers when you complete each stage. Then display them in fabulous fashion shows and music concerts. You can even team up with friends on this world tour, with same-screen co-operative play for up to four players. With 30 stages in five cities to play, you’ll soon build your own L.O.L. Surprise! collection.

A Frog’s Job – £4.99

The omnipotent Frog God has promised you the gift of reincarnation.

All you have to do first is to save the lost souls of 40 frogs, which is no easy task. You’ve been gifted with the ability to suspend and resume time at your will.

Jump over moving platforms, avoid pits, spikes, and enemies, and even create your own hover-board that doubles as a projectile attack!

How many souls can you save? Will the Frog God grant your wish?

LawnMower: Mortal Race – £8.99

In this game, the Lawnmower game series continues, in the newest part of your mission, you must complete different tracks under 60 seconds. There is a flag at the end of the track and the level is finished when the player reaches it. In this game, the player can use turbo boost to increase speed. The game also contains health system. There are different enemies and traps like bombs, moving saws and exploding plants; so drive fast and complete different tracks and avoid going off the track.

Next week: NASCAR Rivals, Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS, Bloodwash, In Sound Mind, Bus Simulator City Ride, NAIAD, Poly Link – Battle Heroes, Figment 2: Creed Valley, Temp Zero, BOT.vinnik Chess 2, The Battle of Polytopia, The Witch’s House MV, and Witchcrafty.