FIFA 23 is the UK’s new no.1, unsurprisingly

The UK charts are finally with us, revealing EA’s FIFA 23 as the new no.1 in the all-formats retail chart. Not that much of a surprise, all told, apart from the fact that even the Switch version took no.1 in the Switch top 20, dethroning Splatoon 3.

This also means Splatoon 3 is no longer no.1 in the all-formats chart. The colourful caper falls to #2 with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga rising to #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports fall to #4 and #5.

At #6 it’s Horizon Forbidden West, up two positions. Minecraft dropped to #7. Continuing this theme, GTA V, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus dropped a few places each to claim #8, #9, and #10.

After entering at #3 last week, Stray took a tumble to #29. The Last of Us Part 1 had a rough week too, dropping from #12 to #23.

Square-Enix’s Valkyrie Elysium had a better first week than The DioField Chronicle, entering at a respectable #12. It also made #4 in the PS5 chart but only #19 in the PS4 chart.

The DioField Chronicle is nowhere to be found during its second week on sale, incidentally, having left the top 40 entirely.

In other JRPG news, NiS America’s The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero debuted at #18 in the all-formats chart. It failed to make the Switch top twenty but did take #3 in the PS4 chart.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, published by Prime Matter, made a surprise appearance too. The isometric role-playing game took #18 in the PS4 chart and #12 in the Xbox One chart.