Out this week: Dakar Desert Rally, Overwatch 2, No Man’s Sky (Switch), Super Jagger Bomb, Medieval Dynasty, more

It’s a modest week for new releases, especially when compared to the last – which saw 22 new games on Xbox One alone. You could even say it’s the calm before next week’s new release storm.
Some of this week’s big hitters include Dakar Desert Rally – which promises four seasons, a day-night cycle, bellowing sandstorms, and online play – along with the free-to-play Overwatch 2, with three new heroes to master.
Overwatch 2 has been mocked and criticised since its reveal, with news breaking just days ago that newcomers will have to unlock the original cast. Not only this, but player accounts require a phone number – which ties in with machine learning that monitors toxic chatter.
The Switch gains two notable belated conversions too – No Man’s Sky and NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, with the latter apparently performing incredibly well. The jury is still out on No Man’s Sky. Chaos;Child and Choas;Head Noah also come to Switch, available in a double pack.
Then there’s the survival game Medieval Dynasty, which also features town management elements, the incredibly brazen Bomb Jack clone Super Jagger Bomb, novel stealth adventure Kamikaze Veggies, and Castle Renovator – a rejigged console iteration of the PC’s Castle Flipper. Too on the nose, perhaps?
New release trailers
Overwatch 2
Dakar Desert Rally
Medieval Dynasty
No Man’s Sky (Switch)
NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)
Castle Renovator
FALLING OUT
Super Jagger Bomb
Dragon Prana
Kamikaze Veggies
New multiformat releases
- Overwatch 2
- Dakar Desert Rally
- Medieval Dynasty
- Yum Yum Cookstar
- FALLING OUT
- Super Jagger Bomb
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel
New on PSN
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders
- Castle Renovator
- Driverio
- Rocketio
New on Xbox Store
- Dragon Prana
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems
- A Frog’s Job
- Pandaty
- Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash
- Kamikaze Veggies
New Switch retail releases
- NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- No Man’s Sky
- Chaos Double Pack
- Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo
Next week: Scorn, Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, WRC Generations, Unusual Findings, Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23, No More Heroes III, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, The Witch’s House MV, Saint Kotar, Winter Games 2023, The Last Oricru, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, The Darkest Tales, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Eville, Witchcrafty, Trifox, and Bloodwash.