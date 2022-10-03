Out this week: Dakar Desert Rally, Overwatch 2, No Man’s Sky (Switch), Super Jagger Bomb, Medieval Dynasty, more

It’s a modest week for new releases, especially when compared to the last – which saw 22 new games on Xbox One alone. You could even say it’s the calm before next week’s new release storm.

Some of this week’s big hitters include Dakar Desert Rally – which promises four seasons, a day-night cycle, bellowing sandstorms, and online play – along with the free-to-play Overwatch 2, with three new heroes to master.

Overwatch 2 has been mocked and criticised since its reveal, with news breaking just days ago that newcomers will have to unlock the original cast. Not only this, but player accounts require a phone number – which ties in with machine learning that monitors toxic chatter.

The Switch gains two notable belated conversions too – No Man’s Sky and NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, with the latter apparently performing incredibly well. The jury is still out on No Man’s Sky. Chaos;Child and Choas;Head Noah also come to Switch, available in a double pack.

Then there’s the survival game Medieval Dynasty, which also features town management elements, the incredibly brazen Bomb Jack clone Super Jagger Bomb, novel stealth adventure Kamikaze Veggies, and Castle Renovator – a rejigged console iteration of the PC’s Castle Flipper. Too on the nose, perhaps?

New release trailers

Overwatch 2

Dakar Desert Rally

Medieval Dynasty

No Man’s Sky (Switch)

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Switch)

Castle Renovator

FALLING OUT

Super Jagger Bomb

Dragon Prana

Kamikaze Veggies

New multiformat releases

Overwatch 2

Dakar Desert Rally

Medieval Dynasty

Yum Yum Cookstar

FALLING OUT

Super Jagger Bomb

L.O.L. Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel

New on PSN

Let’s Sing ABBA

Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders

Castle Renovator

Driverio

Rocketio

New on Xbox Store

Dragon Prana

Josh Journey: Darkness Totems

A Frog’s Job

Pandaty

Paper Flight – Super Speed Dash

Kamikaze Veggies

New Switch retail releases

NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition

Let’s Sing ABBA

No Man’s Sky

Chaos Double Pack

Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo

Next week: Scorn, Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, WRC Generations, Unusual Findings, Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23, No More Heroes III, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, The Witch’s House MV, Saint Kotar, Winter Games 2023, The Last Oricru, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, Star Trek: Prodigy – Supernova, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, The Darkest Tales, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Eville, Witchcrafty, Trifox, and Bloodwash.