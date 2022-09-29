Nightmarish twin-stick shooter NeverAwake now available on PC, consoles to follow

Twin-stick shooter NeverAwake has debuted on PC ahead of its January 2023 console release.

The concept is more ingenious than most shooters, entailing a girl’s fears and horrors. This allows for a wide and varied cast of hand-drawn enemies, ranging from mutant vegetables to rabid chihuahuas.

Collecting souls from bosses boosts Rem’s weaponry. A remarkable 80 stages will feature, each of which loops – and there’s an onus on beating stages on a single run. Visually it appears very bright and vibrant.

NeverAwake is available now on Steam alongside a digital art book and soundtrack. A 15% discount is in place until 5th October.

Here’s the latest trailer: