Tunic, Hokko Life, FIFA 23, Trials from Zero, Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, Let’s Build a Zoo, and Dropsy hit the Switch

We’re still playing catch-up with games released a week or two ago – which seems to be also the case for other gaming sites – and yet another onslaught of new releases is upon us. A ballpark figure of 12 reasonably ‘big’ titles, plus another dozen smaller games that deserve attention. Ho boy.

The lavish action RPG Tunic – which plays like Zelda: A Link to the Past only with modern Souls-like elements – has escaped the world of Xbox, and it seems to have lost nothing in the conversion process. The Metacritic stands at 90% currently, including a 9.5 from Nintendo World Report. We gave the Xbox One version a 9/10 back in March. “The fact that the initial sense of intrigue never really passes makes for an unforgettable experience – so little is spelled out, and your hand held so loosely, that even within its final moments an air of mystery still lingers,” we said.

We’ve reviewed another two of this week’s releases – Team17’s cosy lifestyle game Hokko Life, with a bigger focus on customisation than its peers, and NiS America’s JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero.

Lauren couldn’t muster much positivity for Hokko Life, finding it bland – a community game with zero sense of community. “The characters are somewhat unlikeable in all honesty, and not very endearing. Just the way the game begins in such a vague manner, not even the playable character themself seems to know or care why they’re there, and that makes the task of renovating some town for a bunch of animals just a little bit pointless,” we said before handing out a 4/10.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero fared better, “marching to the beat of its own drum” while putting some neat twists on tried and tested formulas. James awarded it an 8/10.

Another JRPG is also due this week – SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris from Bandai-Namco, launching as a full price (£44.99) release. The PS4/Xbox One original apparently felt rather experimental while also suffering from long loading times. Maybe wait for reviews to drop.

We imagine FIFA 23 Legacy Edition is going to get a bit of a kicking, being yet another kit and transfer update – and maybe a new stadium if we’re lucky. In short: it’s FIFA 19 again, which was based on the Xbox 360’s FIFA 17. With the FIFA branding being dropped next year, hopefully EA will start fresh.

Square-Enix are also back, but not with another JRPG – Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection brings together Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Soedesco, meanwhile, has three new titles due both digitally and at retail. Airoheart offers 2D classic Zelda-style adventuring, while Lemon Cake and Bunny Park both fall into the ‘cozy’ genre. The former entails restoring a haunted bakery, while the latter is a nature park creator.

If that piques your interest, look no further than the tiny 2D Let’s Build a Zoo – which has already proven itself on Steam, becoming a surprise hit. It offers a comedic take on micromanagement, while also featuring DNA manipulation to create your own animal hybrids.

This brings us to Penko Park, which involves exploring an abandoned nature reserve and taking photos. Think Pokémon Snap. It’s going down well with critics, even gaining a 9/10 from God is a Geek. “Penko Park is a charming and delightful photography game that fits loads of upgrades and weird monsters into its short runtime,” was their verdict.

We can also expect the surreal 2D point ‘n click style adventure Dropsy – which garnered positive reviews on PC back in 2015 – the off-world rail network management sim Railgrade, colourful action platformer C.A.R.L, and the frantic retro FPS Post Void.

Then there’s the anime billiards game Casual Challenge Players’ Club, the multiformat third-person adventure Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo (which Xbox Tavern described as “shoddy”), cutesy shooter Hazelnut Hex, tavern management venture Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim, and the warped 2D racer Funtasia. Funnily enough, that’s also the name of the new, and equally colourful, Haribo mix.

New Switch eShop releases

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – £34.99

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition features the latest kits, clubs, and squads from some of the top leagues of the world.

It will also feature the addition of top women’s club teams and some of the world’s most famous stadiums, including brand new ones, an updated visual identity and a refreshed broadcast overlay package.

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will feature the same Gameplay features and modes from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition without any new development or significant enhancements.

The following Game Modes will be included in FIFA 23 Legacy Edition with the same features from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition.

Airoheart – £34.99

Our story begins in the land of Engard, where our beloved hero Airoheart sets out on a journey to stop his brother’s diabolical plan to unleash an ancient evil that has been sealed in the shadows for generations, and to trigger a war using the power of the Draoidh Stone.?

Will you confront your own brother and stop him from executing his wicked plans?

Lemon Cake – £26.99

While the bakery might initially be broken down, overgrown and even haunted, don’t worry! You’ll be able to repair, furnish and decorate every room in the bakery. Gather honey from your beehive, raise a cow to collect fresh milk and adopt a few chickens to add eggs to your recipes. You’ll also be able to grow trees and plants to harvest a variety of fruits.

Mix ingredients together to prepare all kinds of recipes, including baked pastries, candies and frozen desserts! Be sure to serve your customers quickly and keep your window display well stocked so you don’t miss out on any order! Serve coffee to impatient customers to keep them around the bakery a bit longer and build an adorable cat cafe to make everyone’s day brighter!

Bunny Park – £17.99

Choose from a range of different decorations and toys to create a charming park! Expand your park and increase its rating to attract new bunnies. Be sure to pet your bunnies to keep them happy, but don’t wake them up! Bring all the bunnies home, each with their own pattern and personality.

Martian Panic – £24.99

Packed with non-stop action, players will use a range of powerful weapons against a gang of colourful and comical enemy invaders. Collect powerups and rescue helpless civilians to get high scores and earn achievements.

8 levels packed with colourful cutscenes and intense arcade action. 10 unique enemy types, 6 different weapons and 5 different power-ups spice up the gameplay.

Humorous cutscenes convey the storyline and give players a chance to rest between the non-stop action. Multiple difficulty levels, achievements and a funny and engaging storyline increase the replay value.

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – £34.99

Race around Adventure Bay with all your favorite PAW Patrol pups and up to 4 players at once – but look out for the obstacles left by mischievous Mayor Humdinger!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – £35.99

Lloyd Bannings returns to his hometown to follow his late brother’s footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, he finds himself assigned to a ragtag new division called the Special Support Section, which performs odd jobs and helps people in need. But he and his new teammates slowly discover that their vibrant city hides a dark criminal underbelly…as well as a few terrible secrets.

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris – £44.99

Kirito awakens in a completely unknown virtual world, but something about it feels a bit familiar…

Set in Underworld, an expansive world introduced in the SWORD ART ONLINE anime, Kirito sets out on adventure in the series’ latest RPG!

Enjoy seamless, action-packed real-time battles using a combination of sword skills, sacred arts, and your favorite SAO characters!

Kirito meets a boy named Eugeo. Somewhere deep within their hearts is a lingering promise. To fulfill that promise and avoid losing each other, they set out on adventure together. Nothing will keep them from reaching their goal.

Shotgun Farmers – £7.39

Reloading isn’t an option, so grab one of the deadly crops planted by the bullets of you and your enemies. Shot at by a sniper? Well they just planted you your very own sniper gun to fire back with! Harvest weapon plants quickly for more ammo or let them grow for a larger clip.

One Hell of a Ride – £6.29

Action-packed, arcade and explosive racing game — this is the best description for One Hell of a Ride. Are there any better candidates to fill the boots of such memorable titles, as Carm… ahem… Twiste… ahem… Well, you know these games without any hints from us. The point is, One Hell of a Ride will give you the same old feeling like other arcade racing games from the past used to. We should have called it Heavy Metal Racing, frankly speaking.

One Hell of a Ride includes one hell of a heavy metal soundtrack, cars with mounted rocket launchers and nitro boosters, the option to smash, crash and destruct your enemies on your way to the finish line! Retro graphics, affordable price and magnificent explosions on the death-ridden tracks — you know you want it!

Neon Mine – £4.49

Neon Mine is a logic puzzle game – classic minesweeper with a modern twist.

The game features a grid of selectable fields, with hidden “mines” scattered throughout the board. The objective is to clear the board without detonating any mines, with help from clues about the number of neighboring mines in each field.

Try to uncover a field without detonating a mine.

Select the mines with a flag without detonating them. If you make a mistake, a mine will explode.

9 Clues 2: The Ward – £13.49

“9 Clues 2: The Ward” is the second installment in the 9 Clues series, in which a young detective and her partner respond to a distress call from a psychiatric hospital on a secluded island.

The island is isolated by freezing waters and constant, brutal storms. Upon the detectives’ arrival, one of the hospital’s therapists falls out of the window to his death.

As their investigation begins, the detectives learn much darker things are happening at Mnemosyne Asylum than they could have guessed. None of the patients are willing to speak about the devastating fire that engulfed the hospital four years ago, or the fire’s victims. The staff do everything they can to obscure the asylum’s past, and keep the façade of peace and order intact.

Each new clue only raises more questions. Who killed Doctor Crow? What drove one of the male nurses insane? Who is Zed Rascov? Why is the name of a little girl, Ginger, carved into the wood-paneled wall of the dead doctor’s office?

Sakura MMO 2 – £9.99

Less than a month prior, Viola was a lawyer who lived in Japan. Her only form of escape was the popular MMO, Asaph Online – but after a shocking turn of events, Viola finds herself transported inside her favorite game!

Viola’s story continues in the magical land of Asaph! She has been living in this world for a little over a month.

Viola enjoys her days in Asaph, which are filled with fun and excitement, she can’t help but feel that something is missing. Who summoned her to here, and for what reason? Will she ever be able to return to Japan – and does she really want to?

Find out in this exciting sequel full of mysteries, fight scenes, and (most importantly of all) cute girls in MMO-typical outfits!

Let’s Build a Zoo – £15.49

It’s time to build a zoo! Let out your wild side, and create your own animal empire with this cute, expansive management sim. Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animal, ranging from the majestic Giraffephant to the peaceful PandOwl!

Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy – £16.19

Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy is a choice-rich, fantasy adventure visual novel set in a steam punk Victorian reality.

While on a journey to his long lost mum’s homeland, Taka mysteriously finds himself in the city of Victoria. Soon he’s staring at a coffee house named ‘Taka Coffee House’, the same coffee house that he remembered so fondly during his childhood.

Join Taka in discovering his roots and search for his family’s secrets, in a city where baristas are knights and coffee is king.

Hazelnut Hex – £6.99

A strange curse has beset the land! Breakfast everywhere has disappeared, and it’s up to you to save the most important meal of the day! Blast your way through 5 colourful stages jam-packed with dangerous enemies, dense bullet patterns, and ruthless bosses to rescue breakfast once and for all!

Dinogotchi – £8.99

Have you ever wished to pet a dino? Then Dinogotchi is a perfect game for you! In this tamagotchi-like game, you’ll take care of cute dinosaurs since their birth and watch them grow up and evolve into new species, play minigames and give a lot of love to your little pre-historic friends! Oh, and they will not eat you, I guarantee! ;D

Mission 1985 – £8.99

Relive the retro Run “N Gun experience in this tribute to the arcade games of the 80s.

Alone or with another player, you must defeat the dreaded General Hector and free the soldiers held hostage.

Go through the 11 varied levels and face many enemies, tanks, helicopters, planes…

Improve your firepower; use your grenades to defeat the different bosses at the end of the level.

Avoid the different traps (mines, holes) and face a capricious climate (ice, lava …).

The game contains 9 levels in 2D and 2 levels in 3D scaling (Space Harrier style).

It is possible to play with 2 players simultaneously.

Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection

Experience the BAFTA award-winning story of Life is Strange now beautifully remastered with enhanced visuals and vastly improved animation using mocap technology.

Play as Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price from a violent altercation.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay.

Moonscars – £15.99

Under grim moonlight, the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma battles, driven by a lonesome purpose: Find the Sculptor, and unravel the mystery of her existence.

Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Face off against the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt—and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed.

TUNIC – £25.19

Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures – £34.99

Willowdale, once such a lively village, is in trouble. Penny, the always-critical daughter of the mayor, dislikes the countryside and wants to transform the town into a modern tourist resort. The animals no longer get the attention they need, and the villagers no longer feel at home in the town.

Your uncle, the mayor of Willowdale, needs your help to restore the town to its former glory. Save the village by setting up a lively farm, constructing buildings in town, and making friends with the colorful villagers. Will you be able to return the animals that have left and become feral back to the farm? Set off on an adventure and discover the surprising and beautiful life in Willowdale.

Hokko Life – £15.99

Step off the train into the town of Hokko and get settled into your new home!

This quiet village needs your help to turn it into the charming rural town everyone loves. With hammer and paints in hand it’s up to you to design, build and decorate homes for all of your new friends!

Get Creative!

Busy yourself away in the dusty old workshop and let your creativity flow!

Craft materials and combine them in whatever way you desire to create new and wonderful furniture and items for your town. Collect flowers, mix paints and use them to design wallpapers, flooring and even clothing!

Will you design an urban-industrial furniture collection or maybe a bright flowery wallpaper set? With all of the workshop at your disposal, you’ll have complete freedom to design a town your villagers will absolutely love.

Penko Park – £9.99

Penko Park is a game about exploring an abandoned wildlife park. Meet its mysterious inhabitants by taking photos and interacting with the world! Snap magnificent shots and discover the creatures’ most interesting poses.Collect wildlife details and snapshots in your trusty park guidebook.Uncover the park’s history, secrets & many hidden paths. Use your trusty Penko Grappling Hand to interact with the environment and enter the spooky realm by unlocking your camera’s Ghost-o-vision.

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo – £34.99

Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California.

Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness.

The Spirit and the Mouse – £15.49

After a shocking thunderstorm brings them together, unlikely allies Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian must work in tandem to restore balance to their quaint village. Thankfully, Lila has her big heart and electrifying new powers to aid her on this journey. Guide her through a heartwarming adventure across Sainte-et-Claire to befriend playful electric spirits called Kibblins and illuminate this village once more.

The Spirit and the Mouse is a narrative-focused adventure game that has you searching every nook and cranny of this world to complete objectives and collect items to aid you in your humble quest to assist those in need.

Listen to the villagers’ woes, then find the Kibblins who are running amok in order to fix the village’s newfound electricity problems. By doing good and working together with these lively spirits, Lila can then put Lumion back in the sky where he belongs!

Tip Top: Don’t fall! – £8.99

Tip Top is an arcade style climbing game with procedurally generated routes that never repeat themselves!

It features a gripping single player campaign that has you exploring all corners of the globe while making sure not to fall to your (perma)death.

The player uses the innovative control scheme to move the characters hands from one hold to the next while making sure to be as efficient as possible. You only have a limited amount of stamina to use in order to reach the peak. If you run out of stamina or miss a hold you’ll fall!

But! The twist on the roguelike genre is that you never have to die. Careful players will try routes several times while clipping their rope to the wall before taking any risks. Skilled players will be those that find the right balance between risk and rationality and reach the peak in peace. Players that climb too carefully may never reach the top, as they’ll waste too much energy clipping in to the bolts.

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary – £14.99

Serving as the ultimate celebration of a decade’s worth of brain-twisting first-person action, Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary adds refined visuals, completely redesigned and revised gameplay sections, and a whole new chapter to a fresh take on the classic puzzler entirely rebuilt from the ground up.

The new chapter – dubbed Sector 8 – offers an additional 4-6 hours of gameplay, adding fresh content to an anniversary edition that will also allow players to take on either the original 2012 version of the game, or 2014’s Director’s Cut complete with its voice-over narrative and revised soundtrack – both with Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary’s stunning new visuals.

Frogice – £2.69

The adventure of a Chubby Frog trying to reach the Pond!

In levels, You need to reach the flag but you can’t reach the flag but your long tongue is too good to pass these levels.

He has a long tongue!

And he can use it very well.

He can move frozen things with his tongue, and this feature makes it very easy for him in this adventure.

Don’t look easy. You have to set up your own logic to pass the levels!

RAILGRADE – £15.99

RAILGRADE is a management sim about using railways to transport resources and power industry on an off-world colony. As an administrator working on behalf of the Nakatani Chemicals corporation, it’s up to you to help restore industrial production following a disastrous collapse of the planet’s infrastructure.

Construct intricate railway networks and use the power of trains to connect vital industries with the resources they require. Manage inputs and outputs to optimise production, and create efficient supply chains using multi-level tracks and a variety of unique engine types.

Combine strategic decision-making with creative construction in order to rebuild a thriving industrial colony. Succeed, and you might just impress your corporate overlords enough to be allowed back home to earth.

Dorfromantik – £12.99

With Dorfromantik, you can immerse yourself in a quiet, peaceful world at any time and take a break from everyday life. At the same time, Dorfromantik offers a challenge for those who are looking for one: To beat the highscore, you need to carefully plan and strategically place your tiles.

Gameplay:

You start with a stack of procedurally generated tiles. One after the other, you draw the top tile of the stack, place it on one available slot and rotate for the best fit. Thereby groups and combinations of landscapes are formed, such as forests, villages or water bodies, and you are rewarded with points depending on how well the tile fits.

As you expand the landscape, you can advance into new, colorful biomes and discover pre-placed game objects that give you long-term tasks. Through these tasks you can unlock new tiles, new biomes and new quests.

Poly Link – RPG Anime Girls – £2.99

The game is packed with many cute-looking anime girls to unlock, and countless small surprises.

Train your brain and creativity and find the right perspective.

Rotate the pieces until the perspective is correct and everything fits magically together.

Relax and enjoy the masterpieces you will create as the game automatically saves each of your puzzles and combines minimalistic and fun gameplay.

POST VOID

POST VOID is a hypnotic scramble of early first-person shooter design that values speed above all else. Keep your head full and reach the end. Kill what you can to see it mend. Get the high score or try again.

An incredibly fast-paced, surreal headache of an FPS where the rules are very simple – make it to the end of the level. The only way to live is to keep killing to stop your health idol from running out. Gain upgrades at the end of each level and try to reach the end of the void in a single run. POST VOID is fast, frantic, adrenaline-pumping action that requires speed, skill, and determination.

An all-out assault on the senses, from its daringly unique visual aesthetics and hypnotic animations, to its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it lightning speed action.

Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim – £17.99

In Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim micromanagement goes head to head with a rich story. As the kingdom is in turmoil and a shift of power is expected, your Inn will soon attract the attention of important political and military figures, who are desperately trying to hold on to the reins of power.

Will you stay neutral or become a part of a large-scale drama, full of political intrigues? Meet vivid characters, deal with treacherous NPCs, and fulfill dangerous quests inspired by RPG games – there’s even a damsel in distress to save!

In Sandbox mode, you will focus solely on managing your business and economy – build your own tavern, hire and oversee staff, manage the supply chains and create new dish recipes. If you get hungry for additional challenges, we’ve prepared 6 scenarios – every one of them is a separate, standalone story, bringing unique objectives and rules.

Funtasia – £13.49

It’s time to take a drive on the Furry Road! Funtasia is a side-scrolling, 2D racing game where the goal is simple: Drive as fast as possible to reach the finish line. Help save the beautiful, ecologically sustainable world of Funtasia and its furry inhabitants from certain death beneath tons of garbage dumped on it from space.

Simple to pick up and play, yet challenging to truly master, Funtasia is all about timing and balance. The race track ripples, with hills, pits, bridges, quicksand, cliffs, and caves separating you from the finish line. Reaching the finish line requires balancing gas, brakes, and the car itself, just right (drivers do not enjoy meeting hard surfaces face-first at a hundred KPH, nor do doctors recommend it).

Oh, and keep in mind that there’s no stopping, there’s only going really, really fast. Breaks are for cowards. The car’s battery isn’t known for its lifespan!

Shirone: the Dragon Girl – £13.49

Imagine waking up in a haunted castle.

“Where am I?”

You ask every creature you see, but none of them know.

The only thing you’re sure of is that you need to get out of here.

That’s the situation Shirone is in, and she needs your help to escape.

”Shirone: the Dragon Girl” is a 3D adventure game where you help Shirone solve puzzles and riddles to find a way out of a haunted castle.

Escaping the castle is the main objective, and to do that you’ll need to make full use of her wings and tail!

Find clues to solve the puzzles that block your escape.

Your imagination and creativity is what will help you find the right passage.

Escape Goat – £4.49

Fear not, for with your supreme agility, sturdy horns, and the help of a magic mouse friend, you can turn the tables on foes and use the environment to your advantage.

Ten unique zones to conquer. Can you reach and rescue the friendly sheep in each?

Tackle over 50 rooms of puzzles. Find hidden machinery and destructible elements to transform them and reach the exit!

Built-in, fully featured level editor. Create and modify entire game worlds.

Escape Goat reigned for 20 months at the #1 spot on the IndieGamerChick leaderboard (November 2011-July 2013)!

The sheep are slumbering… can you awaken them all?

Voodoo Detective – £11.29

If you’re looking for adventure, you will find it in Voodoo Detective, the point-and-click sensation!

New Ginen: a small island town steeped in rich Voodoo culture, overrun by chain stores, infested with privileged tourists. Where local color and colonial corruption clash in a desperate battle for survival.

Against this fascinating backdrop we meet a mysterious woman with no past standing at the center of a drama so profound the threads of reality are threatening to unravel!

Join Voodoo Detective on his latest case, where danger hides behind every dirty secret and each thrilling moment may be his last. It’s time to don your fedora and trench coat, detective, you’ve got a mystery to solve!

Casual Challenge Players’ Club – £4.49

Are you ready for a challenge? You’ve been given a chance to join a club of the country’s most prestigious and skilled pool players, but even with an invitation, the trials you’ll face for membership won’t be easy. Most candidates fail. Let cute anime girls be your guides and motivation as you overcome the odds!

In Casual Challenge Players’ Club, there are 4 distinct game modes, each centered around a different aspect of billiards play. Do you have what it takes to live up to the club’s expectations?

Treasures of The Roman Empire – £6.29

Underground or on the surface, you will be busy trying to sort out the different scenario you’ll face. Stables, bar, cinema, squared, forest, gigs, market, docks, luna park, Circo Massimo and much more! Oh yes, your goal is to collect all the treasures hidden by the Romans.

Guaranteed fun suitable for all the family!

Moon Dancer – £15.99

Moon Dancer is a vertically scrolling shmup featuring exhilarating lock-on lasers.

Exhilarating lock-on lasers

Operate the fighter “Moon Dancer” equipped with shots and lock-on lasers to defeat the enemy.

This game requires you to quickly defeat the enemies that appear one after another.

The feature of this game is the balance that prioritizes attacking the enemy rather than avoiding bullets.

Pop and cool art style

The Nintendo Switch™ version has enhanced graphics by Tenmaru.

C.A.R.L. – £11.29

Inspired by classic PC games, C.A.R.L. is a retro-style adventure that blends classic platformer action with quirky RPG and story elements for a quest as lively as it is robotic!

Hop into the shiny metal shoes of the Computer-Automated Resource Locator, a small yet daring automaton lost within the sprawling Kent Industries facility. Brave each perilous factory floor to fetch Tech Units for your engineer friend on the outside, unlocking new areas and abilities along the way. Befriend defective robots in the D.U.M.P. (Depot of Unusable Machinery and Parts), collect items, and beat fierce foes to bring the facility’s sinister secrets to light!

Chock full of off-beat humor and catchy “Electro-Chiptune” musical tracks, C.A.R.L.’s journey makes for a clever and endlessly satisfying retro romp!

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories – £26.99

shoot them from afar to defeat them!

If you come in contact with an enemy, an action packed command-based battle begins!

Use various controls, press buttons at specific timing, charge your power, and more to fight!

Control Reimu and her friends (?) in this dreamy Gensoukyou drama!

Characters: Reimu Hakurei, Koishi Komeiji, Tenshi Hinanawi, Sakuya Izayoi, Nitori Kawashiro, Reisen Udongein Inaba, Doremy Sweet, and Yukari Yakumo.

Each character fights with unique weapons and attacks!

???????? ? Isekai Bride Hunting ? Fia Edition – £5.49

Fia Edition is a short version focusing on “Fia,” a kind-hearted elf woman.

“Isekai Musume Hatsujouchuu”, released in 2019 from the bishojo game brand Calcite, has been remade for the CS Novel Club platform so that it can be enjoyed by people around the world.

Host 714 – £4.49

Host 714 is a stealth game where you control Squid, a drug addicted hobo who was invited by a governmental organization, the Orange Institute, to join a drug addiction rehab center with experimental treatment and social reintegration.

Arriving at the Institute on a faraway island, Squid realizes that the proposal was not what they claimed to be. Now you are a test subject, with an uncertain fate.

From abandoned dungeons to modern laboratories. From abusive guards to soulless patients. Host 714’s sound and visuals will leave you with the feeling of constant tension, abandonment and an accelerated heart within the Institute corridors.

Explore the areas, find keys, access cards, talk to other prisoners and solve mysteries to find a way out of this hellish place full of locked doors and inaccessible places.

PICROSS S8 – £8.99

Play the 8th Picross S Series together with others!

Up to four players can play together on one Nintendo Switch™.

Play together with family and friends to get a fresh new experience different than the usual single player mode.

There are 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross piece puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and 5 Extra puzzles, a grand total of 485 puzzles!

Link play data from Picross S4, Picross S5, and Picross S6 to unlock three Extra puzzles.

Picross is a picture crossword puzzle game where you follow hint number to complete a picture.

With simple, easy-to-follow rules, it’s a game anyone can play!

Fashion Friends – £8.99

Fashion is better together with your friends!

Become a stylist to the models, actresses and fashion girls! Play a mix of classic arcade games where you have to cut the picture in a new game aimed for children and adults alike.

Burger Patrol – £4.49

Help Captain Tyson get back home by stacking fast-dropping ingredient tiles to make BURGERS and fill the FUEL meter, powering his spaceship’s journey.

Next week: NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, No Man’s Sky, Prodeus, L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL, Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge, Fantasy Blacksmith, CHAOS;CHILD, CHAOS;HEAD NOAH, Endless Memories, Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now, Let’s Sing ABBA, Bus Driving Simulator 22, Guardian Tales, FerroSlug, Youropa, Jewel Diamonds, Josh Journey: Darkness Totems, Clock Maker : My Clock – ver. digital (with timer), Wizorb, memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger, and Maze Blaze.