Stray climbs the all-formats chart high, while also claiming no.1 in the PS5 chart

Despite launching months after the digital version, the belated retail release of Stray has proven to be a surprise hit. It enters the UK chart at #3 this week, putting it above Nintendo Switch Sports at #4.

It also managed to claim no.1 in the PS5 top ten. This means it outsold The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Forbidden West last week, which are currently at #2 and #3 in the PS5 top ten.

Not even Untitled Goose Game was this lucky – its tardy retail version only made #34 when it was finally released.

Square-Enix’s well-received The DioField Chronicle made a less than impressive showing at #17 in the all-formats retail chart and #8 in the PS5 top ten – one position above Saints Row.

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 is the UK’s no.1 for a third week running, although expect that ‘run’ to end next week – FIFA 23 is out Friday on all-formats.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #2 and was followed by Stray, Nintendo Switch Sports, and GTA V to give us a top five. GTA V was at #9 last week, so it seems recent events have fuelled sales.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga re-entered the top ten at #10 – it had recently dropped to #18. NBA 2K23 and The Last of Us Part 1 left the top ten, meanwhile. Then thanks to price drops, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Elden Ring climbed several positions each, with the former up from #27 to #13.