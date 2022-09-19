Splatoon 3 is the UK’s no.1 for a second week

The top three positions in the UK chart remain unchanged, meaning Splatoon 3 is no.1 for a second week running. We had an inkling this may be the case. It’s followed by PS5 pack-in Horizon Forbidden West at #2, and the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #3.

Splatoon 3 is proving to be a huge hit for Nintendo, having already become the fastest-selling game of all time in their home turf. The timing was clearly right for a new entry in the series – even if many disagreed.

Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #4 while Minecraft crept in at #5. New release NBA 2K23 held onto #6. Animal Crossing: New Horizon remained at #7.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus rose to #8, GTA V (happy 9th anniversary!) re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s the PS5 exclusive The Last of Us: Part 1.

There were no new entries anywhere this week, meaning it was a no-show for the XIII re-re-release.