Out this week: The DioField Chronicle, Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Beacon Pines, SpiderHeck, more

The DioField Chronicle – so-called due to its diorama-style battle scenes – brings the total of Square-Enix JRPGs released this year up to 127. Joking aside, if you’re thinking barely a week has passed since the last one, you’re right – Various Daylife launched just days ago. We only have a week to wait until the publisher’s next role-player, too – Valkyrie Elysium is out 29th September.

The multiformat The DioField Chronicle is more hotly anticipated than the publisher’s recent games, going big on strategy while being set in a world with fantasy, medieval, and modern-day themes. Could be a corker, this.

Soulstice should please fantasy fans too, being a fast-paced hack ‘n slasher where two sisters are controlled simultaneously in battle. It’s PC and next-gen only, due both digitally and at retail.

Other multiformat releases for this week include the self-explanatory Construction Simulator, intriguing deep space salvaging sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker, cyberpunk RPG Jack Move, faux-retro action platformer Roar of Revenge, and puzzle adventure OneShot: World Machine Edition – set inside a computer with a self-contained world installed.

It’s a pretty big week for the Xbox also, with new titles including Bethesda’s former PS5 exclusive Deathloop, an early access release of Slime Rancher 2 – a direct sequel – cutesy ‘n creepy adventure Beacon Pines, and the neon-hued anarchic area battler SpiderHeck. All of these are coming to Game Pass.

Then on PS4 and Switch there’s the potion brewing RPG Potion Permit. Also look out for Return to Monkey Island, Wylde Flowers, Shovel Knight Dig, and Piofiore: Episodio 1926 on the Switch eShop – with that last one also heading to retailers.

New release trailers

The DioField Chronicle

Soulstice

Deathloop

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Slime Rancher 2

Beacon Pines

SpiderHeck

Roar of Revenge

Potion Permit

Piofiore: Episodio 1926

OneShot: World Machine Edition

New multiformat releases

The DioField Chronicle

Soulstice

Dragons: Legend of the Nine Realms

Construction Simulator

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Akane

Jack Move

OneShot: World Machine Edition

Roar of Revenge

Train Life: Standard Edition

Session: Skate Sim

I, AI

Blood Waves

New on PSN

Potion Permit

Serial Cleaners

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Mahjong Solitaire

New on Xbox Store

Deathloop

Beacon Pines

Slime Rancher 2

SpiderHeck

Ruya

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom

League of Enthusiastic Losers

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The DioField Chronicle

Potion Permit

Tee Time Golf

Dragons: Legend of the Nine Realms

Piofiore: Episodio 1926

Next week: FIFA 23, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Tunic, Deathverse: Let It Die, Let’s Build a Zoo, Valkyrie Elysium, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Brewmaster, Hokko Life, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Grounded, Tip Top: Don’t fall!, Work from Home, Undungeon, Post Void, Airoheart, Sam & Max Save the World Remastered, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered, Lemon Cake, Blade Assault, Bunny Park, PAW Patrol: Grand Prix, Watcher Chronicles, Moonscars, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing, and Hot Tentacles Shooter.