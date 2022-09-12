How’s about splat? Splatoon 3 is the UK chart’s new no.1

Last week’s UK chart saw five new arrivals. This week, four new titles managed to enter. Unprecedented events in a digital era. We jest, of course.

Splatoon 3 leads the way, dethroning Sony’s The Last of Us: Part 1 remake. All signs point to a very successful launch for Splatoon – Nintendo Japan reports of sales close to 3.5m in three days.

Take 2’s NBA 2K23 entered at #6 in the all-formats retail chart, #3 in both the PS4 and PS5 charts, and #2 in the Xbox One and Xbox Series charts. The Switch version failed to make the console’s top 20.

Humble Games’ Pokémon alike Temtem sailed in at #23, while also taking a respectable enough #14 in the Switch top 20.

Then at #29 it’s Steelrising, the hack ‘n slash Soulslike from RPG developer Spiders. It put in stronger showings in the individual format charts – #8 on PS5, and #9 on Xbox Series. Not bad going considering the lack of coverage.

The Last of Us: Part 1 fell to #4 during its second week on sale. F1 Manager 2022 dipped from #4 to #11, while TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection tumbled from #3 to #17. LEGO Brawls dropped only one position, now at #31. Indeed, it’s hardly flying off shelves.

Back in the top ten, Horizon Forbidden West held onto #2, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #3 and #5 to give us a top five.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft on Switch are on the rise too, now at #7 and #8. The Saints Row reboot fell from #6 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Pokémon Legends Arecus.

With several Switch games climbing the top 40, it’s entirely possible that Splatoon 3 generated a Switch console sales surge last week.