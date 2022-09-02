Evercade EXP to feature 18 built-in Capcom classics

If the powered-up Evercade EXP wasn’t enticing enough, sporting several enhancements in addition to vertical screen orientation, manufacturer Blaze has revealed 18 Capcom classics will come built-in.

No downloads will be required – all 18 are pre-installed. The box will also contain a colour manual.

The announcement hasn’t pleased all and sundry, however – owners of the Evercade and Evercade VS feel as if they’re being left out, and some also believe that built-in games go against the format’s ‘physical is better’ ethos. This would have been a perfect collection for the VS system, we must admit.

Nevertheless, the game list is pretty impressive, featuring 14 arcade games and 4 home console titles – Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X, and the cult classic RPG Breath of Fire.

Here’s the full game list:

1942 (Arcade version)

1943 (Arcade version)

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)

Bionic Commando™ (Arcade version)

Captain Commando™ (Arcade version)

Commando™ (Arcade version)

Final Fight™ (Arcade version)

Forgotten Worlds™ (Arcade version)

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts™ (Arcade version)

Legendary Wings™ (Arcade version)

MERCS (Arcade version)

Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)

Strider (Arcade version)

Vulgus™ (Arcade version)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

The announcement also means Capcom and Blaze’s relationship may lead to other releases in the future.

The Evercade EXP launches 24th November for £129.99, packaged with the six-game cartridge IREM Arcade 1. A grand total of 24 games out the box is certainly nothing to sniff at.