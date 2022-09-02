Evercade EXP to feature 18 built-in Capcom classics

If the powered-up Evercade EXP wasn’t enticing enough, sporting several enhancements in addition to vertical screen orientation, manufacturer Blaze has revealed 18 Capcom classics will come built-in.
No downloads will be required – all 18 are pre-installed. The box will also contain a colour manual.
The announcement hasn’t pleased all and sundry, however – owners of the Evercade and Evercade VS feel as if they’re being left out, and some also believe that built-in games go against the format’s ‘physical is better’ ethos. This would have been a perfect collection for the VS system, we must admit.
Nevertheless, the game list is pretty impressive, featuring 14 arcade games and 4 home console titles – Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X, and the cult classic RPG Breath of Fire.
Here’s the full game list:
- 1942 (Arcade version)
- 1943 (Arcade version)
- 1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)
- Bionic Commando™ (Arcade version)
- Captain Commando™ (Arcade version)
- Commando™ (Arcade version)
- Final Fight™ (Arcade version)
- Forgotten Worlds™ (Arcade version)
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts™ (Arcade version)
- Legendary Wings™ (Arcade version)
- MERCS (Arcade version)
- Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)
- Strider (Arcade version)
- Vulgus™ (Arcade version)
- Mega Man (8-bit)
- Mega Man 2 (8-bit)
- Mega Man X (16-bit)
- Breath of Fire (16-bit)
The announcement also means Capcom and Blaze’s relationship may lead to other releases in the future.
The Evercade EXP launches 24th November for £129.99, packaged with the six-game cartridge IREM Arcade 1. A grand total of 24 games out the box is certainly nothing to sniff at.