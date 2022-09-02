Categories

Evercade EXP to feature 18 built-in Capcom classics

If the powered-up Evercade EXP wasn’t enticing enough, sporting several enhancements in addition to vertical screen orientation, manufacturer Blaze has revealed 18 Capcom classics will come built-in.

No downloads will be required – all 18 are pre-installed. The box will also contain a colour manual.

The announcement hasn’t pleased all and sundry, however – owners of the Evercade and Evercade VS feel as if they’re being left out, and some also believe that built-in games go against the format’s ‘physical is better’ ethos. This would have been a perfect collection for the VS system, we must admit.

Nevertheless, the game list is pretty impressive, featuring 14 arcade games and 4 home console titles – Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X, and the cult classic RPG Breath of Fire.

Here’s the full game list:

  • 1942 (Arcade version)
  • 1943 (Arcade version)
  • 1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)
  • Bionic Commando™ (Arcade version)
  • Captain Commando™ (Arcade version)
  • Commando™ (Arcade version)
  • Final Fight™ (Arcade version)
  • Forgotten Worlds™ (Arcade version)
  • Ghouls ‘n Ghosts™ (Arcade version)
  • Legendary Wings™ (Arcade version)
  • MERCS (Arcade version)
  • Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)
  • Strider (Arcade version)
  • Vulgus™ (Arcade version)
  • Mega Man (8-bit)
  • Mega Man 2 (8-bit)
  • Mega Man X (16-bit)
  • Breath of Fire (16-bit)

The announcement also means Capcom and Blaze’s relationship may lead to other releases in the future.

The Evercade EXP launches 24th November for £129.99, packaged with the six-game cartridge IREM Arcade 1. A grand total of 24 games out the box is certainly nothing to sniff at.

