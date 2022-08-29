Saints Row tops the UK chart, while Soul Hackers 2 makes a strong showing

Despite some less-than-positive reviews, Deep Silver’s Saints Row debuts at no.1 in the UK all-formats retail chart. The comedic crime spree also took no.1 in the PS4 and Xbox Series charts and #2 in the PS5 chart.

Atlus’ JRPG sequel Soul Hackers 2 put in a surprisingly strong showing too, arriving at #11 in the all-formats chart, #4 in the PS5 chart, #12 in the PS4 chart, and #10 in the Xbox Series top ten.

These were the only new entries, meaning it was a no-show for Pac-Man World Re-Pac – a GAME exclusive in the UK.

With Saints Row at no.1, Horizon Forbidden West falls to #2 – ending its three-week run. Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also dropped a position each, now at #3 and #4.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed from #8 to #5, while Pokémon Legends: Arceus fell from #4 to #6. At #7 it’s Minecraft on Switch, up from #9. After enjoying a sales boost, Gran Turismo 7 dropped to #8.

The evergreen GTA V took #9, and then at #10 it’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – quite possibly its lowest chart position since launch.

EA’s Battlefield 2042 managed to climb from #31 to #15 thanks to a price cut. It was bad news for Two Point Campus, however, which tumbled from #14 to #28. What a dropout. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues to make a swift descent also, currently at #36.