Out this week: The Last of Us Part I, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, LEGO Brawls, Immortality, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, more

Sony’s The Last of Us: Part I is a slightly odd proposition – a £70 remaster of a huge seller that’s barely ten years old, which gained a remaster just one generation ago. All signs point to Sony simply wanting a “new” entry in the series available for when the HBO series launches. We’ll have to let people vote with their wallets and see what path this takes us in the future.

Following in the footsteps of Konami’s Castlevania and Contra collections comes a compendium of their TMNT-licensed games from the ‘90s. Unlike past collections, however, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is heading to both retail and download services. It’s also a tad more expensive, at around £35, although you may be able to find the physical release slightly cheaper online.

It features more titles than past Konami collections – 14 in total, with four offering online play. Turtles in Time is likely to be crowned the highlight. We’re also looking forward to trying The Manhattan Project – which was never released in Europe.

Hyperactive brick-based beat’em up LEGO Brawls gains a belated console and PC release too, originally launching on Apple Arcade in 2019. Building remains a core theme – it’s possible to create your own characters and load-outs.

We can also expect the EDGE 10/10 rated Immortality, an FMV adventure involving the disappearance of a lost indie movie star. Commandos 3 – HD Remaster and Tinykin join it on Xbox Game Pass, making this a busy week for service. Set in 1991, Tinykin sees a shrunken teen harness the power of tiny creatures while exploring an ant-sized metropolis. It looks very Pikmin-alike.

Then there’s Bandai-Namco’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R from developer CyberConnect2 – due on all formats, including Switch – and THQ Nordic’s swinging ‘60s set Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, which heads to PS5, Xbox Series and PC only.

If this week wasn’t busy enough, a trio of JRPGs are also upon us. Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness comes from Spike Chunsoft and is due at retail via Numskull, Idea Factory’s Dusk Diver 2 mixes hack and slash action with role-playing, while Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3 brings together La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Rhapsody is the first PSone RPG to feature in this classics series, being a cult favourite.

Also, look out for the side-scrolling platform brawler Chenso Club, the creature crammed Ooblets on Switch, 16-bit style space shooter Rick Henderson, the hot spring management sim Onsen Master, and the PlayStation’s perma-death rogue-lite Wally and the Fantastic Predators. Stanger danger!

New release trailers

The Last of Us Part I

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

LEGO Brawls

Immortality

Commandos 3 HD Remaster

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Dusk Diver 2

Tinykin

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Prinny Presents: NIS Classics Volume 3

Rick Henderson

Wally and the Fantastic Predators

Onsen Master

Chenso Club

New multiformat releases

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

LEGO Brawls

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster

Tinykin

Chenso Club

The Mysteries of Ranko Togawa: Murder on the Marine Express

Rick Henderson

Robby’s Adventure

Train Valley: Console Edition

Onsen Master

New on PSN

The Last of Us Part I – PS5

Dusk Diver 2

Inscryption

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Frogo 2

Gloom and Doom

Wally and the Fantastic Predators

Rainbow Advanced

New on Xbox Store

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma

Starlit Kart Racing

Last Beat Enhanced

Ooblets

Fairy Elements

Food Truck Tycoon

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

LEGO Brawls

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3

Super Bullet Break

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Dusk Diver 2

MADiSON

Nexomon + Nexomon Extinction

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection

Next week: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Steelrising, Train Sim World 3, The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition, Circus Electrique, Kaichu – The Kaiju Dating Sim, Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix, Tower Princess, Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventures, Mozart Requiem, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School, Biomutant (PS5/Xbox Series), Game Type DX, Temtem, Akane, Wind of Shuriken, and Justice Sucks.