Categories

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! leaves Japan next year

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! is bouncing over to gamers in the west next year, ININ Games has revealed. You may also know the series as Bust-A-Move, where it suffered from hideous box art at the hands of publisher Acclaim.

While the traditional match-three puzzle element remains unchanged, there is a new feature elsewhere – a four-player story mode.

The plot sees Bub, Bob, Peb, and Pab travel across the Rainbow Islands to confront Miniroon – a creature similar to our heroes, who has smothered the island with bubbles. This, unsurprisingly, is causing problems for the island’s inhabitants.

It’s coming to Switch as a system exclusive in 2023. This isn’t the first Puzzle Bobble we’ve been treated to recently – the PSVR-compatible Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey launched on PS4 late last year.

Written by

Matt Gander

Matt is Games Asylum's most prolific writer, having produced a non-stop stream of articles since 2001. A retro collector and bargain hunter, his knowledge has been found in the pages of tree-based publication Retro Gamer.

Post navigation

You may also like