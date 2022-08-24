New on Switch: Pac-Man World Re-Pac, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Yars: Recharged, Midnight Fight Express, more

When Pac-Man Museum+ launched in May, many Pac-Man fans questioned why it didn’t feature Pac-Man World. While the obvious answer was that Bandai-Namco isn’t ready to go diving into their 32-bit catalogue just yet, it seems there was another reason too – a full-on remake was on the cards.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches this Friday with enhanced, modern, visuals and an improved UI. The physical release is a GAME exclusive in the UK, so you may have to go out of your way (well, step into a Sports Direct) to source a copy.

A few other full-price releases also launch this week. SD Gundam Battle Alliance offers strategic role-playing. For those not in the know, SD stands for ‘Super Deformed’ – as in, smaller and cuter. It launches for £55, making it a bit of a gamble for anyone simply curious.

That’s joined by THQ Nordic’s Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – which Pure Nintendo thought was satisfactory enough – and NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All from GameMill.

Atari’s Yars: Recharged is out now too, apparently being one of the better entries in the Recharged series. Gaming Nexus dished out an 8.5, calling it just as fulfilling as the original.

Then there’s Midnight Fight Express, an isometric action beat’em up with loads of upgrades and new moves to unlock. A better John Wick game than the official tie-in. Review scores for the PC version are mostly a mixture of 7/10s and 8/10s.

Other new releases include Idol Manager – which puts you in charge of a pop star talent agency – the card-based RPG I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, Ratalaika Games’ visual novel Aquadine, cartoony adventure Like No Other, and the first-person platformer Back Again. The Wii U gains a new release too – Shadow Archer Special appears to be a wave-based arcade-style shooter.

New Switch eShop releases

SD Gundam Battle Alliance – £54.99

In SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Mobile Suits and characters from across Mobile Suit Gundam history take center stage in this all-new action RPG.

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC – £TBA

PAC-MAN arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped PAC-MAN’s family & friends and ruined his party! Off to the rescue, PAC-MAN sets out to Ghost Island!

With improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics and updated visuals, PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is a modernized classic!

Dodge Ghosts, solve environmental puzzles, rescue the PAC-FAM, and more in this platforming adventure!

Butt-bounce, rev-roll, PAC-DOT attack, and hover-jump to the final face-off against TOC-MAN!

Play the main adventure in QUEST MODE, a collection of 3D mazes in MAZE MODE, and the original PAC-MAN in CLASSIC MODE!

Kofi Quest – £17.99

You’ll control Kofi, a weak, lazy and unlucky videogame character that will be followed by a group of interesting (and pathetic) characters aiding him to live a great adventure.

Islets – £15.49

Iko is an aspiring yet hopeful warrior exploring the land and sky to reunite a series of floating islands. With his rickety airship, he must travel from island to island in order to reignite each one’s magnetic core while fighting off the many adversaries standing in his way.

Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about making connections with the people around you. By reuniting the islands and befriending a cast of charming characters, the world expands and reveals new parts of each area for Iko to explore. Scour every nook and cranny in order to collect the many upgrades hidden around this world and face its numerous hidden challenges!

There’s also a tour guide to show you around, but you should be careful. The guy’s got some really weird vibes…

Like No Other – £14.39

The adventure begins!

Dan is a bumbling first-time adventurer who risks everything to solve the legend of the twin books by exploring the abandoned town of Red Pines.

Legend has it that a talented artist replicated the Spirits’ Book, and the replica was so perfect that the museum staff mistakenly left the original behind during the evacuation of Red Pines. After learning of the legend, Dan decides to check if it’s true, and recover the book if it is.

Join Dan on this light, family-friendly quest and help his love for adventure thrive.

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – £21.59

The Choices You Make, Make You

Growing up in humanity’s first extrasolar space colony means navigating a new world full of wonder, danger, and beauty. Explore the wilderness, study, fall in love, discover strange creatures, and deal with the consequences of your actions. Your choices will directly affect the lives of your friends and the fate of the colony. What kind of world will you help make? Will you survive to enjoy it? Why do you remember doing this before?

WorldWide FlightSimulator – £22.49

Take off and land on more than 10.000 real airports all over the world. Choose one of 7 different airplanes to start your journey with.

Discover Norway, the Andes or Tanzania. Sky is the limit!

Criminal Expert – £8.99

As a police investigator, you take on the task of explaining this mysterious event. Who is this person and what was she doing there? Will the circumstances of this case be easy to explain or is there something deeper going on in the story?

You get only three days to complete the investigation. Listen to witnesses, gather evidence, order searches and track suspects. Pay attention to every detail – the further fate of the characters depends on you.

Criminal Expert is a detective video game that puts you under the pressure of inexorably passing time. The story contains multiple selection paths, and you ultimately decide how it ends.

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – £6.99

Build your settlement in a snowy encampment and manage workers and resource to survive monster attacks during nights. Slowly you will gain access to advanced building and crafting options discover and trade with new civilizations and discover the secrets of the ancients.

The Bonfire combines role playing gameplay with strategy and survival elements to explore a fantasy world and unlock its secrets.

Would you hire more farmers to feed the people or employ guards to protect your people from invasive monsters? Every decision and strategy you make will determine the survival of your civilization. Will you survive or perish?

Enduring Mountain – £5.39

Enduring Mountain is 2D Adventure Game,

Are you ready to start the adventure in these sacred mountains?

Our main character is not loved in this geography,

and even more so! But he has to save his captive friends, so he embarks on a long adventure.

Would you like to join him in this adventure?

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? – £24.99

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? is a charmingly humorous quiz game based on the popular TV franchise. Multiple-choice questions, true-or-false challenges, and mini-games will test your proficiency in 24 different subjects. Faced with a tough question, you can always rely on your classmates for help.

More than 6800 questions on topics like animal sciences, vocabulary, math, and more are delivered by a diverse, fully voiced, and animated cast of characters. Beat each challenge alone or together with family and friends in exciting couch co-op multiplayer gameplay to prove that you are, in fact, smarter than a 5th grader!

RITE – £5.19

Find the key and reach the exit to move on to the next trial, and maybe collect some gold along the way. Who knows, it could prove valuable to those who like a brutal challenge..

For fans of platformers old and new, RITE features 160 carefully crafted levels, fluid and responsive controls, lush pixel art, and an original soundtrack by Grand Prize Big Fuzz.

Yars: Recharged – £7.99

A daring attack against the enemy homeworld, guarded by mechanical hives that pulse deadly cannons and emit flurries of swirling missiles. Shoot from range as you find pockets of safety amongst the hail of incoming fire, and then dart forward in daring forays to nibble away at the enemies defenses. Gather enough energy by destroying the enemy’s shields and you can power up your massively destructive Zorlon cannon, which sends searing blasts of golden energy into the enemy hive.

Yars: Recharged is the latest title from Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the team behind the Atari Recharged series, infusing elements of arcade, shoot-em up, and bullet hell into the classic’s formula. Yars: Recharged requires players to remain acutely aware of visual and audio cues that hint of impending danger, and to master rhythm of each boss as they navigate increasingly complex enemy defenses, all to epic soundtrack by Megan McDuffee.

Kid Ball Adventure – £4.49

Enter a fantasy world of bouncing balls and magic castles in Kid Ball Adventure, a 2D precision platformer where risk is balanced with great reward! Take control of Kid Ball as he pursues those who captured his love through treacherous castle dungeons. To guide Kid Ball to victory, you’ll need to overcome 100 challenging stages filled with traps and deadly enemies, bouncing over spikes and using booster cannons to your advantage! Locate the key and unlock the exit to move on to the next daunting chamber of hazards!

Kid Ball Adventure features a normal mode where stages can be retried as many times as necessary, but that’s not where the adventure ends! Time Trial mode awaits for true masters, offering Classic, No Death and Hell Day variants to push your skills to the ultimate test. With adjustable difficulty, cute pixel art presentation and a groovy original soundtrack, Kid Ball Adventure offers wholesome platforming fun for casual players and hardcore speedrunners alike!

Blob Quest – £4.99

Guide your Blob through several levels in this adventure full of dangers, treasures and monstrous enemies. You’ll have to solve many puzzles and prove your skills to succeed.

With great graphics and animation, Blob Quest will keep you entertained for long hours…

Idol Manager – £20.99

You take on the role of manager at a small (but growing!) talent agency. As you cultivate and train the newest generation of young pop stars, you’ll have to decide who to hire and who to fire, who gets promoted and who gets reprimanded. The personal lives of these young celebrities are a part of your business, and the life of a pop star isn’t always sunshines and rainbows. Their crowning personal achievements can be your greatest commercial successes, but their emotional meltdowns and PR nightmares can spell financial disaster for your company.

It’s not just the idols you have to worry about. The world is full of gossip magazines, super fans, and rival groups, all thirsty for a scoop on the latest scandal. There’s a lot of people who want to tear you down and are willing to play dirty, but try not to let it get to you. It’s nothing personal, it’s just business.

Forest Camp Story – £11.69

The great outdoors are calling! Create and run your own campground in this business management sim.

Get a lay of the land and find the best places to camp. Before you know it, customers will be setting up tents and taking pictures, making memories that will last a lifetime.

But it’s not all about peace and solitude. With activities like bird watching, fly fishing, and horse riding, there’s no shortage of ways to show your campers a good time!

No camping experience? No problem! Set up guided tours to show new campers the ropes, and they’ll soon be coming back for more. If you play your cards right, you might get visits from rabbits, squirrels, and other cute critters too!

HAAK – £16.59

In terms of art style, HAAK uses old-school graphics and dark tones to present a desolate scene of ruins, which is in line with its background of the apocalyptic wasteland, aiming to bring players into the future of the eschatological world to experience that sense of desolation.

Narona Sports – £13.49

Cute and Fun sports game to enjoy with family and friends!

Narona is a county known for its numerous and beautiful forests. In them, young people meet to practice their favorite sports. At Narona Sports you will discover together with them what it is like to play well-known sports in a slightly… different environment.

Escape game & Card search game R01M – £0.80

Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room.

Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Also, a card search game has been added as a bonus.

Rankings that compete with people all over the world for the time they find

There is also a communication match that starts all at once and competes for ranking.

ALIEN WAR – £3.59

In 2222 AD, only 5% of humanity survived the alien invasion.

The aliens have begun their final attack.

Defeat the aliens by firing the guns of the KPO9, humanity’s strongest surface-to-air weapon.

Intercepting enemies gives you EXP, which you can use to upgrade your weapon.

The fully automatic missile pods that help you attack can also be upgraded.

The future of humanity lies in your hands.

Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West – £3.59

Hidden Shapes: Black Skull + Old West is a collection with two beautiful and relaxing minimalist hand-drawn jigsaw puzzles that have two options to choose, “Pirates” or “Cowboys”.

Both games in this bundle have similar features and gameplay, in the Black Skull edition, the player will have the opportunity to play with elements of the classic jigsaw puzzle in a lot of Pirates themed puzzles.

In the Old West version, the player will have the same features, but with different levels and now with a diversity of Cowboys related puzzles.

Both games are created exclusively for you to rescue your tranquility and to be amazed by beautiful art for each puzzle solved, using abstract and minimalist elements!

Tee Time Golf – £19.99

Hit a hole-in-one with Tee Time Golf!

EXCITING FEATURES

Enjoy a relaxing round of golf on any of the 9 beautiful 18-hole courses.

Play with 1-4 players locally. Swing a Joy-Con™ or use the controller to hit the ball.

Earn coins to customize your golfer’s outfit and gear. Gain experience to level up and blast 300-yard drives.

Complete all 59 challenges to unlock additional gear and NPCs.

Jump into the course designer and build the golf course of your dreams and share it with others.

3 Gameplay Modes: Stroke Play, Last Golfer Standing, Practice

Tee Time Golf offers a fun experience for gamers of all ages and skill levels.

Back Again – £2.69

A surreal and punishing world of black, white and red awaits as you challenge the void of Back Again, a hardcore 3D platformer presented in immersive first-person perspective! In this void, your only means of escape is to cross floating platforms arranged in increasingly complex configurations. Obstacles move in patterns over and around them, forcing you to learn their movements to avoid getting knocked off a ledge or halted midair. Mannequins surround you, sometimes navigating the platforms themselves or simply observing. Perhaps they hold clues about the puzzles at hand, or perhaps they are just like you. Either way, they offer little comfort.

Back Again is an eerie tale with a minimalistic narrative and unsettling atmosphere intended to test your skills, question your psyche and reward your determination, all set to a unique and ever-changing soundtrack to suit the mood. See the story to its end, retrying each sequence as many times as it takes, and once you’ve built up enough confidence, choose Survival Mode to see if you can clear the entire game in a single attempt!

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – £44.99

NHRA™ is back – bigger and better than ever! Immerse yourself into the teams, tracks, tuning, and strategies, then strap into the driver’s seat in your ultimate quest to become the Champion among the true Beasts of the Strip™.

Mahjong Minimal – £4.49

• 100 hand-made Mahjong puzzles

• Beautiful abstract visuals

• Full touch screen support

• Multiple light and dark color themes

• Ambient relaxing soundtrack

Aquadine – £19.99

After his mother was hospitalized for an unknown disease, Robin Liyun works as a part-time gondolier to make ends meet, but under an alias named Ciel.

As he finishes giving tours one night, a mysterious voice lures him to discover a beautiful mermaid. She dives underwater shortly after their encounter, which leads him to believe the Ancient Aquadine was real.

Robin continues to live out his double life while making new friends and learning more about the merfolk civilization.

Witch College Bundle – £8.99

Everything seemed normal at the Himawari University, however, one strange evening everything changed.

Mysterious illusions, fake memories and magic spells… this can only be the work of the evil Sunflower Witch, but… who is she?

Who can you trust? Your best friend Aki? Sam, the new girl? Hana, the weird quiet girl? It could be anyone! Get to know them better and get to the bottom of this mystery.

In this bundle you’ll get two Witch College adventures (and two dlcs), all filled with sorcery, love, comedy and romance!

Are you ready for an enchanting adventure?

New on Wii U eShop

Shadow Archer Special – £3.59

You are Shadow, a skilled archer of the realm. You must survive hordes of creatures by defeating them with your trusty crossbow. Find power-ups to defeat even tougher enemies! Power-ups will aid you in your survival against the ever spawning creatures of the realm! New special abilities and arrows are introduced in this special version to commemorate the anniversary of Shadow Archer! Arrows are limited, so make every shot count in this challenging, retro inspired, arcade styled game! So shoot, score, and survive in SHADOW ARCHER SPECIAL!

Next week: Dusk Diver 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Ooblets, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, LEGO Brawls, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, Space Tanks, Please, Touch The Artwork, Troupe, Project Snaqe, United Assault – Normandy ’44, Robby’s Adventure, Tinykin, Gerda: A Flame in Winter, Murder on the Marine Express, Restless Soul, Easy Red 2, ANNO: Mutationem, and Here Comes Niko!