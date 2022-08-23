Madden NFL 23 scrapes into UK top 20

EA’s Madden NFL 23 is the sole new entry in this week’s UK top 40, entering the retail chart at #18.

The single format charts paint a rosier picture. The US sports sim took #6 in the PS5 chart, #15 in the PS4 chart, #10 in the Xbox One chart, and #8 in the Xbox Series top ten.

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection on Switch managed to make #38 too, seemingly thanks to a hefty price cut on Amazon. The two-pack originally launched way back in January but hasn’t shown up in the top 40 until this week.

PS5 pack-in Horizon Forbidden West is the UK’s no.1 for a second-week running. Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga all climbed the chart to claim positions #2 through to #5.

Gran Turismo 7 fell to #6, GTA V re-entered the top ten at #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft held onto #8 and #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of FIFA 22 – which is likely discounted ahead of FIFA 23’s release.

After entering at #2 last week, Two Point Campus fell to #14 during its second week on sale. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clings onto a top 20 placing also, albeit barely – the JRPG is at #20.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla managed to rise from #33 to #11 last week. It wasn’t the biggest climber, however – PlayStation VR Worlds went from #40 to #15.