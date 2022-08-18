Two Point Campus enters the UK chart at #2, appropriately enough

The UK retail charts have finally decided to show their faces, some three days later than usual, revealing that SEGA’s Two Point Campus entered at #2 in the all-formats top 40.

The comical university management sim – a follow-up to Two Point Hospital – also took #3 in both the Switch and PS5 charts, #5 in the PS4 chart, and #4 in the Xbox Series chart. The Xbox placing is surprising considering it’s available on Game Pass.

Among Us also managed to return at #22 off the back of new collector’s editions.

Although Arcade Paradise launched last week, its physical release is still a couple of weeks off. It may be able to make a belated appearance in the future.

Back in the all-formats top ten, Horizon Forbidden West remains no.1. Nintendo Switch Sports fell to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Gran Turismo 7 held onto #4 and #5.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga fell from #3 to #6, Pokémon Legends: Arceus climbed to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons moved up to #8 and Minecraft on Switch dropped to #9.

Then at #10 it’s EA’s F1 22.

Switch JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3 left the top ten, meanwhile, falling to #15.

Check back next week to see how Thymesia, Way of the Hunter, and Madden NFL 23 performed.