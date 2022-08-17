Kirby’s Dream Buffet, RPG Time, Cursed to Golf, Smash Boats, Thymesia, and Blossom Tales 2 hit the Switch

With Splatoon 3 still a few weeks away, Nintendo has dished up a delectable treat to keep devoted Switch players satisfied.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a digital-only release available for a mere £13.49, taking the form of a four-player course-based racer. Food plays a key part – the fatter Kirby becomes, the faster he rolls towards the finishing line.

The first score on the table is Nintendo Life’s 8/10. “This is an easy, breezy game to jump into, perfect for beginners and young gamers, with plenty of courses, lots of unlockable goodies, and a budget price point to boot, making for one delicious treat that we’re gonna be digging into for some time to come,” they said.

Reviews of the pixel art Zelda homage Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince went live yesterday and were mostly full of praise. “Even if it hews a bit too close to its predecessor and lacks an identity to call its own, this is a solid action-adventure game, one that makes great use of those Legend of Zelda building blocks in crafting a satisfying journey,” was Destructoid’s verdict.

If you’re looking for an RPG that’s a little different, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright should fit that bill. It takes place in a child’s sketchbook, with each page featuring something new. The Metacritic currently sits at 75%, with scores being a mixture of 7s and 8s. General consensus is that the concept is great, but there’s a little too much dialogue and handholding.

“It’s not perfect, with a soundtrack which quickly grates and narration that threatens to do the same, but it remains a charming childhood homage, and a gentle reminder for every player to keep their imagination alive,” said Nintendo Life.

Nintendo Life also took Team 17’s Dark Souls alike Thymesia for a spin, which launches on Switch as a cloud release. In short: they couldn’t recommend it at all.

“Thymesia has all the ingredients necessary to make for a solid indie Soulslike, but falls short of greatness due to messy implementation of mechanics, bland level design, weak lore, and issues with difficulty balancing. Add to this the fact that we experienced serious performance issues with this Cloud Version — problems which fundamentally hampered our timing and control input during combat, ruining the most promising part of the game — and you’ve got a Switch experience that’s best avoided at all costs,” they warned.

Then there’s We Are OFK – an interactive music video collection garnering positive reviews, including some 9/10s. “It’s not a great representation of in-depth gameplay, but it’s just a well-told story, plain and simple. I’ve heard some people say that the series looks like nothing more than an ad for OFK’s EP, and if that’s the case, it’s the best ad I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Destructoid.

We’re still waiting on reviews for a couple of bigger releases, such as the side-scrolling golf adventure Cursed to Golf, and the twin-stick shooter/tower defense hybrid Slaycation Paradise. The same goes for the co-op action game Robo Revenge Squad – where everything can be used as a weapon – and the family-friendly Little League World Series Baseball 2022.

Other new releases include the boat-on-boat combat game Smash Boats – starring toy boats armed with hammers, frying pans…and shotguns – the comical-looking investigative adventure My Divorce Story, and Hobo: Tough Life – a hobo simulator that involves stealing, surviving the streets, and building a shanty town with other players. We’d be lying if we said we aren’t intrigued.

New Switch eShop releases

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – £23.99

Game master Kenta’s notebook holds a handwritten RPG made just for you.

Every turn of the page brings thrills, heroics, and a whole lot of fun!

After school, the classroom transforms into the world of “The Legend of Wright,” an RPG designed by young aspiring game maker Kenta.

As you make your way through the game, crafted by Kenta from drawings and cardboard and stationery, you’ll see that it’s so much more than “just” an RPG. Despite the name, RPG Time also features everything from action to adventure to bullet hell to turn-based battles! It’s a treasure chest stuffed full of fun, and there’s no telling what Kenta will pull out next.

Nostalgic yet modern, this game is sure to shake up your after-school routine!

First dreamed up 15 years ago, then brought to fruition through more than 9 years in development, RPG Time has been praised for its boundless innovation and creativity, receiving several awards from game development festivals around the world such as Tokyo Game Show, Taipei Game Show, BitSummit, and more.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet – £13.49

Feast your senses on this full, four-course competition! Up to four hungry Kirbys must race, compete in minigames and battle it out across creamy, crunchy courses overflowing with chocolate, ice cream and other delicious delights.

Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince – £11.39

Grandpa’s latest tale takes you on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores, and other mysterious lands across a vast open-world! Charming towns, terrible enemies, tricky puzzles, and powerful weapons await you.

Enjoy a “story within a story” as Grandpa narrates exciting moments throughout Lily’s incredible adventure.

Will you help Lily defeat the Minotaur King and save her brother?

PunchMan Online – £0.00

PunchMan Online is a hyper-casual online game based on a straightforward concept, get them out of stage while staying alive.

Meet opponents worldwide, compete, and prove that you’re the champion!

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – £44.99

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 allows you to Pitch, Slide, Slam, and Rally your way to Williamsport-glory as you compete to become the World Series CHAMPION of Little League®!

Get in the game and become a Little League Baseball World Series CHAMP! Choose your team and showcase your skills as you compete through the bracket to see if you have what it takes to be named the Little League Baseball World Series Champion. Or, jump right into the action in an instant with Quick Play mode. Play with your friends for exciting local multiplayer tournament action for up to four players. Customize the rules, select your stadiums and teams, and see who wins it all!

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 gives you the ability to choose your style! Customize your team’s look, equipment, and batting style! Use Super Abilities like Slow Time and Bat Tank to turn the tide of the game to your favor. You can also earn player-boosting stickers that allow you to build the most powerful team!

Join the fun of Little League Baseball with Intense interactive plays that put you in command of executing incredible slides, catches, hits, and more to give your team the edge and bring home the win!

Hell Blasters – £11.29

Enter the Hell Blasters, the notorious group of mercenaries determined to end the long war once and for all. Blast through 5 stages of non-stop bullet hell action in Arcade Mode or follow the story of Winter and Summer in their journey to end the war in the 36 stages of Story Mode!

Robo Revenge Squad – £17.99

They came to take over the Earth. All they’re gonna get is a whooping!

Robo Revenge Squad is a co-op action game for 1-4 players, where everything is a weapon. Fight alien robots using Robos made of everyday objects: fridges, disco balls, baseball bats, and more!

Irresistible Mistakes – £23.99

Can true love start with a one-night stand?

Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire – £5.49

A new style of card game joins the popular Pretty Girls lineup, this time using the calculation or “Four Kings” rule set! In this variant of classic solitaire, you’ll need to place all cards on the table in a specified order. As you draw from the shuffled deck, you can hold cards in the field below, but once placed, only the top cards can be moved. Think strategically to get every card to the top, and you’ll win!

As you play Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire, you’ll meet 8 gorgeous female challengers, each with multiple outfits and fully voiced in Japanese. As you clear their stages, new outfits will be unlocked for casual viewing in the Dressing Room, plus there’s a new diorama feature to explore that lets you create scenes with the characters and clothing you’ve unlocked! Various difficulty settings and Help functions make the experience accessible to players of every skill level.

Zumba Garden – £2.49

Zumba Garden is a match-3 marble shooter puzzle game.

Your goal is to protect your beautiful garden from evil golems. Special projectiles and other bonuses, which you upgrade by spending collected stars, are there to help.

We Are OFK – £17.99

Itsumi Saito just moved Downtown and broke up with her long-term girlfriend, leaning into her dream of making it in music. But juggling practice, friends, a brutal commute to the west side, and a full-time job… Itsu is struggling to establish herself in the cutthroat music scene of LA. When she talks her way into a shmoozy Hollywood party and makes friends with a rising music producer, she sees a chance to bring her dreams a little closer.

We Are OFK is an interactive narrative series of arguing over lyrics, sending sad texts, and playing Interactive Music Videos!”

My Divorce Story – £6.59

Collect evidence that your spouse is cheating on you and file for a successful divorce in this unique adventure game.

The Room Two – £6.99

Following the release of The Room on Nintendo Switch™, Fireproof Games are pleased to bring its award winning sequel to the eShop.

Now rebuilt and remastered for Nintendo Switch™, The Room Two continues the time-spanning journey of its famous predecessor by significantly expanding its unique puzzle-and-explore gameplay. Follow a trail of cryptic letters from an enigmatic scientist known only as “AS” into a compelling world of tactile inspection and challenging mystery.

Dyna Bomb 2 – £17.99

Jack and Ela are on vacation on a beautiful tropical island. Unaware of DR.Brutus they sip fruit juices and talk about their past adventures. They are interrupted by Dr. Brutus’s voice. A loud explosion destroys the kiosk where they were relaxing and so they decide to make the bad guy pay for it. Thus begins their new adventure and You will be the protagonist. Choose one of the two heroes or both if you prefer to play with a friend. Fly and shoot bombs across 8 different beautiful and colorful levels. Discover secret levels and find the way to the secret world. Buy new weapons and other types of upgrades that will help You on your adventure. Defeat all of Dr.Brutus’ followers and help Jack and Ela to clean up the wonderful island they are on.

Hobo: Tough Life – £22.49

Welcome to Praslav, a cold Central European city that grows even colder with the coming winter. Praslav is recovering from the political turmoil that followed the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Communist regime, which held the country in its iron grip for decades.

While most people eagerly awaited the coming of democracy and capitalism, some were unable to adapt to the new socio-economic climate. Soon they found themselves on the streets with nowhere to go.

You are one of those people.

Cursed to Golf – £16.99

Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you’re about to take the winning shot of an international tournament! Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival.

Thymesia – Cloud Version – £24.99

The once thriving Kingdom of Hermes has fallen to an age of calamity.

Seen as the answer to all the kingdom’s ailments, alchemy became a widely used practice across the land, with denizens welcoming it into their homes, using it to enhance and heal as they saw fit. When the price of alchemy became too steep, attempts to halt its use were made, each as woefully unsuccessful as the last, with the catastrophic consequences felt across the realm. Within days, the kingdom fell to chaos, infected monsters prowling the blood-soaked streets, all hope of a cure lost.

Corvus is the kingdom’s final hope, the fate of Hermes resting in his feathered hands. The truth is buried deep in the memories Corvus left scattered throughout the punishing world, and only by collecting these lost memories can the kingdom be saved, but each time he dives back in, trying to piece together the truth, all he finds is more secrets.

Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison – £7.49

The 8th Japanese Escape Games series!!

Game system

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.

Chameneon – £3.59

Chameneon is a 2D platformer/runner game with an incredible colorful and beuatiful pixel art. In the game, a virus has infected the Cyber Space and now is up to you initiate the protocol CHAMENEON. Surf on the neon lines in the Cyber Space and defeat the virus before is too late.

With unique physics, Chameneon creates a great challenge that requires good precision and reflexes to surpass it. With a simple but brutal gameplay and a ton of stages to go through, you’ll be tested to the limit!

Run, jump, dodge and collect the Neon Disks to show everyone who’s the boss. It’s your time to shiny and vibe!

Home Deco Puzzles – £5.39

Home Deco Puzzles is a relaxing game about interior decorating mixed into a puzzle game. A room will be shown and after a short amount of time packed into boxes. Now you have to unpack the whole room and place each item back to his originally position.

Unbox and decorate four different room types starting with small single rooms, double rooms, and bigerg rooms. The peaceful soundtrack completes the game into a meditative puzzle experience.

Can you unpack the room and place each item back to his originally position ? It is Simple, relaxing and fun for everyone!

Light Fairytale Episode 2 – £8.99

Light Fairytale is a turn-based Japanese-style RPG series set in a dying underground world ruled by an evil empire.

The goal of this project is to bring back the immersion and emotion of 90’s era JRPGs on current platforms with the expected evolution in both design and technique.

Episode 2 resumes the adventure right after last episode’s cliffhanger. Play as Haru and Ayaka as they uncover the mysteries of the Deeplands while looking for a way to reunite with Kuroko, meeting with a mysterious silver haired girl along the way.

Litguy Adventure – £3.59

Litguy Adventure is 2D Parkour Platformer Game

Our young character realizes his new powers and Start on an adventure,

A challenging adventure awaits him in the “Lit” Universe! Help him in this adventure!

Try to pass the levels by showing your parkour skills in the designed levels!

Unique and enjoyable designed levels,

Cute Pixel Graphics,

Challenging parkour experience!

Arenas Of Tanks – £4.99

Arenas Of Tanks is a fun and imaginative experience of being a toy tank.

In each level, you’ll face off against opposing toy vehicles in a challenge emphasizing movement and accuracy.

Find cover, use the radar, shoot and ricochet projectiles, and find scraps to replenish your health and gain bonus points. Trade in points to recruit friendly tanks to join the battle and enhance your team.

Arenas Of Tanks offers the choice between multiple colorful arenas, varied game objectives, and devastating bosses to battle against.

Strike Buster Prototype – £6.29

?STRIKE BUSTER:Prototype?is a retro style arcade shooting game with unique gameplay and a lot of modern elements.

-Accumulate combos to wipe out your enemy-

The game has a combat system that focuses on combo accumulation. Accumulating combos will upgrade the weapon’s power, consume combos can use powerful items, and deduct the combos after being hit by the enemy won’t let you die immediately. Therefore, combos are experience, energy, and life.

-Switch weapons to destroy different armor-

The game has a unique weapon restraint system, which makes it easier to kill some enemies with restraint weapons. You must always decide which weapon to use to kill different monsters first.

-Collect relics make you go from strength to strength-

The game contains a large number of Rougelite elements, you can unlock and collect a large number of relics, the various relics can be combined to produce different effects. You can freely mix and match various relics into the game, so that you have a stronger combat ability and more combat strategies.

Smash Boats – £9.99

Smash Boats is an action game with a seemingly simple goal inspired by the golden age of arcade games, which is to smash everything in your quest to unlock and conquer all the pools! Sounds easy; but, with relentless enemies, zany Mayday events, and unusual water hazards trying to hinder your progress, the goal is anything but easy!

Now you can have a friend help you in the new local co-op gameplay! Up to 4 players can join in on the fun in our new party games. Can you beat your friends and collect the most coins or be the BEST pool shark?!

Each boat has a unique smash-ability, such as: frying pan, shark bite, lasers, water-pound, and many more. And with other moves like submerge, ram, backward ram, power-turn and brake, the player has an assortment of smash moves at their disposal to conquer stages, and collect stars. Collect enough stars and you will unlock new boats and pools!

Can you become the ultimate Smasher by completing the insane shower pool?

Next week: SD Gundam Battle Alliance, PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, Yars: Recharged, Mahjong Minimal, Aquadine, Idol Manager, Kofi Quest, Like No Other, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, Tee Time Golf, Back Again, NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All, RITE, Kid Ball Adventure, Blob Quest, and Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?