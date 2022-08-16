Fresh out of the arcade, Jitsu Squad hits consoles later this year

After launching on Steam earlier this year, where it accumulated ‘very positive’ user reviews, the Kickstarter-funded cartoon-style scrolling brawler Jitsu Squad is heading to Switch, PS4, and PS5 later this year both as a digital download and at retail. An Xbox version is also planned for later down the line.

Lots of games are billed as ‘arcade like’ these days, but Jitsu Squad has made it to Japanese arcades too via start-up exA-Arcadia Japan.

It prides itself on being chaotic – it supports four-player co-op, and promises 100+ combos, infinite juggles, and super special combo finishers. ‘90s fighting game fans will feel at home with the input/control scheme, borrowing mechanics from classics such as Streets of Rage and Final Fight.

It pilfers from Marvel vs Capcom also, featuring cameo character assists and a tag mode.

Crush 40 singer Johnny, best known for their work on the Sonic series, has been called upon to provide the original soundtrack.

Publisher ININ Games is a good fit for this one, we feel, looking like the love child of Pocky & Rocky Reshrined and The Ninja Saviors – Return of the Warriors.