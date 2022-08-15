Out this week: Rollerdrome, Madden NFL 23, Thymesia, Way of the Hunter, Slaycation Paradise, We Are OFK, more

Annual sporting update season is upon us, with two sports titles due this week. Madden NFL 23 introduces a new animation system for enhanced control, while Little League World Series Baseball 2022 is aimed at the younger crowd.

Madden has a cult following in the UK, so expect it to chart highly next week…before swiftly vanishing from the top 40 entirely.

Way of the Hunter more or less fits into the sporting genre too. It’s current-gen only, featuring two 55-square mile maps and co-op play. All signs point to another slow but steady seller for THQ Nordic.

On the indie side of things, we can expect Rollerdrome from OlliOlli developer Roll7 – a cel-shaded single-player shooter…on skates. It’s looking quite slick, but sadly, Xbox owners are missing out.

Then there’s the animated interactive music video collection We Are OFK, Team 17’s Dark Souls alike Thymesia – due on current-gen and via cloud streaming for Switch – and the gory twin-stick shooter/tower defense hybrid Slaycation Paradise.

Also expect the imaginative sketchbook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – which, weirdly, never made it to Europe on Xbox One – boat-on-boat combat game Smash Boats, the side-scrolling rogue-like Cursed to Golf, and the co-op shooter Robo Revenge Squad – in which the robotic stars are created from household objects, including fridges and disco balls.

Every home has a disco ball, right?

Bugsnax

Next week: Saints Row, F1 Manager 2022, Pac-Man World: Re-PAC, Yars: Recharged, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Soul Hackers 2, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, Midnight Fight Express, Flat Heroes, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants, Back Again, Idol Manager, and Kid Ball Adventures.