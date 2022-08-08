Horizon Forbidden West returns to no.1 while Xenoblade Chronicles 3 falls to #10

Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – last week’s chart-topper – has fallen to #10 during its second week on sale. This isn’t quite as severe as it may sound, however – many JRPGs leave the top 40 entirely the week after launch.

Horizon Forbidden West takes its place at the top of the UK retail chart. For those who don’t follow the UK chart, Forbidden West is the current PS5 pack-in title – every time there’s a console restock, it returns to no.1.

Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #2 – also taking no.1 in the Switch top 20 – while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga held onto #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved up to #4, and then at #5 it’s the return of Gran Turismo 7 – up from #13.

Minecraft climbed to #6, F1 22 dropped to #7, Pokémon Legends: Arceus re-entered the top ten at #8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Thanks to a price cut, The Quarry is on the rise, up from #22 to #18. Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also re-entered at #20 and #23 (respectively) re-confirming a PS5 console restock occurred last week.