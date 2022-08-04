MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS brings two NeoGeo Pocket Color games to Switch

Just like the Spice Girls once sang, two have become one. SNK has bundled together the previously Japan-only NeoGeo Pocket Color battlers MEGA MAN: THE POWER BATTLE and MEGA MAN 2: THE POWER FIGHTERS into one package for Switch.

Now known as MEGA MAN BATTLE & FIGHTERS, it pits Mega Man, Bass, Duo, and Proto Man against 40 bosses taken from Mega Man 1-7. Character data can be acquired from each battle, building up a database with 36 slots to fill. That’s the game’s ‘collect ‘em all’ element, we assume.

While it’s great to see these games gain a re-release, there is some bad news – they remain unaltered, meaning they haven’t been translated. Trading functions have also been disabled, although that’s not a huge surprise.

It’s available now on the Switch eShop for £7.19. SNK is also teasing NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2, so expect more news on that soon too.