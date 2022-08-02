UK top ten sees three new arrivals, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at no.1

Coming as no surprise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the UK’s new no.1 in the all-formats retail chart.

The Switch exclusive JRPG arrived to rave reviews, with some critics calling it the best in the genre on the system. The Metacritic currently sits at an impressive 89%.

Switch RPGs tend to chart highly one week before swiftly tumbling, so it’ll be interesting to see how it fares in the long run. A fine example of this is last week’s Live A Live – this remake debuted at #6, but now sits at #23.

The top ten saw two other new arrivals. The belated retail release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, published by Merge Games, took a respectable #8 while Digimon Survive entered at #10.

Shredder’s Revenge also took #8 in the Switch chart, #5 in the PS4 chart, and #10 in the Xbox One top twenty. Digimon Survive, meanwhile, took #11 in the Switch chart, #5 in the Xbox One chart – and much to our surprise – managed to top the PS4 chart. Not bad going at all.

Filling in the blanks in all-formats top ten, Horizon Forbidden West fell to #2, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga held onto #3. Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #4 and #5 respectively.

F1 22 dropped to #6, Minecraft remained at #7, and then at #9 it was Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

EA’s Battlefield 2042 re-entered at #24, seemingly down to a hefty price cut – both Tesco and Amazon cut the price to around £10 last week. If you’re lucky, you may be able to find it at this price still.