Two Taito ‘Ray-series’ collections due next year, M2 at the helm

ININ Games will be bringing two ‘Ray-series’ shoot’em up collections to PS4 and Switch next year, one as a download and as a retail release, and one that’s download only – outside of a physical limited/collector’s edition.
RayForce was the first in the ‘Ray-series’ to be released, hitting Japanese arcades in 1994. Western gamers may know it as either Gunlock or Galactic Attack. This was then followed up with RayStorm and RayCrisis, which featured then-fancy 3D polygon visuals. The PSone versions are sought-after nowadays.
RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection will sell for 39.99 Euro/USD, available as both a download and at retail. Expect the following, along with “additional features and gadgets.”
- RayStorm
- RayStorm NEO HD
- RayCrisis
- RayCrisis HD
Ray’z Arcade Chronology won’t be available at retail and features more games, priced 49,99 Euro/USD. Here’s the list:
- RayForce
- RayStorm
- RayStorm NEO HD
- RayCrisis
- RayCrisis HD
Strictly Limited Games will be handling a limited edition and collector’s edition for Ray’z Arcade Chronology, which comes with a pixel frame, stickers, poster, soundtrack CD, manual, strategy guide, and a Blu Ray. These editions will also include “R-Gear” – an unreleased prototype for RayForce’s planned successor.
