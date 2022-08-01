Two Taito ‘Ray-series’ collections due next year, M2 at the helm

ININ Games will be bringing two ‘Ray-series’ shoot’em up collections to PS4 and Switch next year, one as a download and as a retail release, and one that’s download only – outside of a physical limited/collector’s edition.

RayForce was the first in the ‘Ray-series’ to be released, hitting Japanese arcades in 1994. Western gamers may know it as either Gunlock or Galactic Attack. This was then followed up with RayStorm and RayCrisis, which featured then-fancy 3D polygon visuals. The PSone versions are sought-after nowadays.

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection will sell for 39.99 Euro/USD, available as both a download and at retail. Expect the following, along with “additional features and gadgets.”

RayStorm

RayStorm NEO HD

RayCrisis

RayCrisis HD

Ray’z Arcade Chronology won’t be available at retail and features more games, priced 49,99 Euro/USD. Here’s the list:

RayForce

RayStorm

RayStorm NEO HD

RayCrisis

RayCrisis HD

Strictly Limited Games will be handling a limited edition and collector’s edition for Ray’z Arcade Chronology, which comes with a pixel frame, stickers, poster, soundtrack CD, manual, strategy guide, and a Blu Ray. These editions will also include “R-Gear” – an unreleased prototype for RayForce’s planned successor.

