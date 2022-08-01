Out this week: GigaBash, Turbo Golf Racing, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, After Wave: Downfall, Frogun, more

This week was originally looking a little quiet, but as if by magic, a gaggle of new indie releases have appeared. A ‘gaggle’ is the correct term, we believe.

The PS4 and PS5 are set to receive the giant monster brawler GigaBash, featuring destructible environments and ten titans to master, along with the Unreal Engine 4-powered Chinese RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever. Although part of a long-running series, this latest installment is apparently easy-going on newcomers.

If that sounds appealing, you may be interested in Lost Epic too – it’s a 2D side-scrolling RPG originating from Japan.

GigaBash isn’t to be confused with the pixel art monster brawler/virtual pet hybrid Gigapocalypse, which finally reaches consoles this week. In the words of Harry Hill, “What are the chances, eh?”

Also on all formats, we can expect the low-ploy platformer Frogun, hyperactive seafaring arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall, Kemco’s latest RPG Gale of Windoria, and QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection – featuring two obscure Taiwanese vertical shooters from the ‘90s.

Shoot’em up fans may be interested to know that Gunbird and Samurai Aces snuck onto both PSN and Xbox Store last week. Incidentally, Turrican Anthology I & II are now available on PS4 also.

Then on the Xbox One there’s Turbo Golf Racing, from Sumo Digital subsidiary Secret Mode. It appears alarmingly similar to Rocket League visually. So much so, that we had to double-check that it wasn’t from the same developer. Could be a surprise hit, this.

New release trailers

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

GigaBash

Turbo Golf Racing

Frogun

After Wave: Downfall

QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection

Gigapocalypse

Gale of Windoria

Lost Epic

New multiformat releases

Frogun

After Wave: Downfall

QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection

Roll The Cat

Gigapocalypse

Samurai Aces

GUNBIRD

Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon

Gale of Windoria

New on PSN

Sword & Fairy: Together Forever

South of the Circle

Turrican Anthology Vol. I

Turrican Anthology Vol. II

Lost Epic

Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER

Arcade Archives: Dig Dug

Crazy Chicken Jump ‘n’ Run Traps and Treasures

Abyss

Sofiya and the Ancient Clan

GigaBash

New on Xbox Store

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Turbo Golf Racing

Flying Soldiers

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Ultra Age

Next week: Two Point Campus, Arcade Paradise, Cult of the Lamb, Weben Blocks 2, and Book Quest.