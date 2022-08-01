Out this week: GigaBash, Turbo Golf Racing, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, After Wave: Downfall, Frogun, more

This week was originally looking a little quiet, but as if by magic, a gaggle of new indie releases have appeared. A ‘gaggle’ is the correct term, we believe.
The PS4 and PS5 are set to receive the giant monster brawler GigaBash, featuring destructible environments and ten titans to master, along with the Unreal Engine 4-powered Chinese RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever. Although part of a long-running series, this latest installment is apparently easy-going on newcomers.
If that sounds appealing, you may be interested in Lost Epic too – it’s a 2D side-scrolling RPG originating from Japan.
GigaBash isn’t to be confused with the pixel art monster brawler/virtual pet hybrid Gigapocalypse, which finally reaches consoles this week. In the words of Harry Hill, “What are the chances, eh?”
Also on all formats, we can expect the low-ploy platformer Frogun, hyperactive seafaring arcade shooter After Wave: Downfall, Kemco’s latest RPG Gale of Windoria, and QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection – featuring two obscure Taiwanese vertical shooters from the ‘90s.
Shoot’em up fans may be interested to know that Gunbird and Samurai Aces snuck onto both PSN and Xbox Store last week. Incidentally, Turrican Anthology I & II are now available on PS4 also.
Then on the Xbox One there’s Turbo Golf Racing, from Sumo Digital subsidiary Secret Mode. It appears alarmingly similar to Rocket League visually. So much so, that we had to double-check that it wasn’t from the same developer. Could be a surprise hit, this.
New release trailers
Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
GigaBash
Turbo Golf Racing
Frogun
After Wave: Downfall
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection
Gigapocalypse
Gale of Windoria
Lost Epic
New multiformat releases
- Frogun
- After Wave: Downfall
- QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection
- Roll The Cat
- Gigapocalypse
- Samurai Aces
- GUNBIRD
- Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon
- Gale of Windoria
New on PSN
- Sword & Fairy: Together Forever
- South of the Circle
- Turrican Anthology Vol. I
- Turrican Anthology Vol. II
- Lost Epic
- Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER
- Arcade Archives: Dig Dug
- Crazy Chicken Jump ‘n’ Run Traps and Treasures
- Abyss
- Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
- GigaBash
New on Xbox Store
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Flying Soldiers
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Ultra Age
Next week: Two Point Campus, Arcade Paradise, Cult of the Lamb, Weben Blocks 2, and Book Quest.