Raiden IV x MIKADO remix blasts onto more formats next year, special editions revealed

The Switch’s vertical shooter Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – which boasts an impressive 86% Metacritic – is set to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC in early 2023.

NISA are handling publishing duties, revealing Special and Deluxe versions for PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Xbox Series. The Deluxe version includes a digital soundtrack and a poster, while the Special edition is packaged in a sleeve and includes the digital soundtrack, a two-disc OST, along with the poster.

A standard edition will also be available. The digital version is priced at $29.99.

The ‘Mikado’ part of the title refers to the live performance music and new arrangements, which can be switched between.

Modes include Arcade, Score Attack, Boss Rush, and an Overkill mode where enemies must be defeated swiftly. It’s possible to play co-op with a wingman and also control two ships simultaneously in Double Play.

The Steam page is now live with additional screenshots.