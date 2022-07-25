Out this week: Digimon Survive, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, MultiVersus open beta, Path of Titans, Avenging Spirit, more

Back in the days of the N64 and GameCube, publishers were very careful when it came to planning launch dates. Nintendo themselves was very selective with PAL release dates in particular, holding games back so they didn’t clash with similar titles, or to give first-party games breathing space.

Nowadays, it’s a colossal free for all – two big-name JRPGs just weeks, sometimes even mere days, apart is par for the course. Case point: Square-Enix’s Live A Live launched last Friday, and already more role-players are upon us. Digimon Survive and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are at least vastly different from one another, and Digimon Survive has the bonus of being multiformat.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sees six soldiers from rival nations put aside their differences and work together to overcome a colossal threat. Is it just us, or does the UI look laughably cluttered? Incidentally, the retail release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge also hits Switch (and other formats) this week, throwing in a couple of physical goodies.

Digimon Survive, meanwhile, mixes visual novel gameplay with tactical battles and survival elements. This one has been a long time coming, first announced over four years ago, undergoing a change of developer. Signs of a troubled development may be apparent, we fear.

A couple of beta/early access titles are upon us too. Warner Bros. 2v2 stage brawler MultiVersus aims to be the next Super Smash Bros. – and early impressions are positive. We like the way Tom & Jerry only harm others via collateral damage. A nice touch.

Path of Titans has been available on mobile for a while and is about to set foot on PS4 and Xbox – it’s a dinosaur MMO with over 25 beasties to play as, powered by Unreal. It seems to have already established a following.

Other new releases include a belated PS4 conversion of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, the terraforming twin-stick shooter Aniquilation, randomly generated colonization sim RimWorld Console Edition, accident-avoidance sim Train Valley: Console Edition, and a re-release of Jaleco’s cult 1991 arcade game Avenging Spirit. Nothing ghoulish about that one.

Next week: Frogun, Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3, After Wave: Downfall, Turbo Golf Racing, Gale of Windoria, South of the Circle, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, and GigaBash.