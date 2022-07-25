Live A Live enters the UK chart at #6 while Horizon Forbidden West returns to no.1

Square-Enix’s Live A Live was the only new entry in the UK top 40 last week, debuting at a respectable #6. The RPG remake also took #3 in the Switch top 20.

Horizon Forbidden West returned to no.1 in the all-formats retail chart, proving that Sony’s PS5 hardware bundle is popular. That said, it’s likely the only way to get hold of a PS5 at present.

Nintendo Switch Sports climbed to #2, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #3, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #4.

Next week, MK8 Deluxe will have spent 275 weeks in the top 40, having never left since launch.

Recent new release F1 22 fell to #5. Minecraft climbed to #7. Positions #8 and #9 remain unchanged, held by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Then finally at #10 it’s the return of GTA V, up three places.

F1 22 is faring better elsewhere, currently no.1 in the PS4 and Xbox One charts.

FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6 left the top ten, meanwhile, which is no surprise – FIFA 23 was officially revealed last week, while Far Cry 6’s return was due to a heft cut during Amazon Prime Day.