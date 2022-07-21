Live A Live, Coromon, Redout 2, Bright Memory: Infinite, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Endling – Extinction is Forever hit the Switch

If you’re wishing Stray was on Switch this week, then you probably aren’t alone. There is something similar out now on the eShop, though – Endling – Extinction is Forever puts you in control of a fox. Not any fox, but the last fox on earth. It’s an emotional tale that’s going down well with critics, currently boasting an 81% Metacritic score.

“Herobeat Studios has done a great job conveying an environmentally conscious story through the eyes of the lives affected most, and seriously delivers a brutally honest view of how humankind is harming the environment and natural ecosystem,” said Nintendo World Report.

The Switch sees quite a few noteworthy new releases, as it goes.

From Square-Enix comes a remake of Live A Live, the cult JRPG entailing seven stories from seven different time periods – which can be tackled in any order. This marks the first time it has been released in the west, with the 1994 SNES original being Japan-only.

Announced just a few weeks ago, Bright Memory: Infinite has gained a surprise Switch conversion. It’s a stylish first-person shooter with a sideline of psychic abilities and an enemy assortment including armed forces and mythical monsters. Conesus is that while short, flinging enemies around and slashing them into chunks is quite fun. This Switch version apparently suffers from glitches, however. We’ve reviewed the Xbox Series X version, if you’re curious.

“For a game made by just one person, it has a really solid foundation and some impressive production values despite the glitches. However, it desperately needs further iteration to be worthy of recommendation for anyone outside of a select few,” said Nintendo Life.

Then there’s Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, reviews of which went live over a week ago. This deep dive into Capcom’s archives is apparently an impressive package, with games including Street Fighter Alpha 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Vampire Savior, Knights of the Round, and a handful of other Street Fighter games. The two little-known Mega Man arcade games also feature. The Metacritic is 81% presently, with most reviews clocking in at 8/10.

Coromon also comes to Switch, and as the name suggests, it’s a monster-taming game similar to Pokémon. The PC version managed to garner a few 8/10s – “Coromon isn’t without its issues, but fans of catching adorable monsters will love it,” was God is a Geek’s verdict.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms mixes beat’em up action with tactical play, sending the cast of the River City series back in time to re-tell Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Developer Aplus has familiarity with the series, having worked on River City: Rival Showdown.

After a false start, futuristic racer Redout 2 should finally be with us, too. It might be an idea to wait for reviews – there’s no word yet on how it performs on Switch.

Crass 3D platformer Hell Pie, meanwhile, was hit with a last-minute delay.

Flying under the radar somewhat, there’s the heartfelt third-person adventure Hazel Sky, which PC Invasion rather liked, and a re-release of the PS2 hack ‘n slash RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II.

There’s some specular shovel-ware too – Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart, is not only more than a mouthful but likely downright terrible. Less of this guff, please.

New Switch eShop releases

Endling – Extinction is Forever – £24.99

Will a mother fox, the last of its kind, be able to save its three little cubs?

Experience what life would be like in a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it, day after day, corrupts, pollutes and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environments.

Explore Endling’s 3D side-scrolling world and defend your cubs, three tiny and defenseless fur balls, feed them, watch them grow level after level, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next movement carefully since it could be the last for you and your pups.

LIVE A LIVE – £39.99

LIVE A LIVE features multiple characters to play as, with each chapter set in its own time period offering unique gameplay mechanics and locations. Who knows what awaits when all eight tales have been told?

Every time period features its own story and characters, with bespoke gameplay mechanics that make each one a unique experience.

Gloom and Doom – £29.99

Gloom and Doom is a visual novel throwback to 90s slacker movies with a supernatural twist.

A depressed wraith is trying to earn his way back into heaven by hunting demons. After killing demons for 500 years, his final mark is a girl who believes she will cause the end of the world.

However, even his formidable powers are unable to kill her, and they go on a quest to find death and peace for her.

Featuring a cast of moody characters and a 90s superhero comicbook style, your choices will lead you to one of seven endings.

Will you save the girl or save the world?

Fallen Angel – £14.99

Fallen Angel is a high-speed action RPG set in a weird and vivid version of the afterlife. As Lucifer, the original rebel with a cause, you’ll wield powerful angelic, and demonic weapons and abilities in your quest to reap vengeance on the family that cast you out.

Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart – £17.99

As you play these driving games, you will receive plenty of rewards including coins. You can use coins to make the cool motorbikes yours. Expand your collections and appreciate them from all angles. Upgrade your motorcycle for extreme driving or for handling. You can even make a drift and cross through the traffic. Once you buy the motorcycle from the showroom, you have the access to modify it in your ways with different spray paint, wheel hub and sticker. Trick out as you wish in bike racing games and show your personality as a rider.

Wayward Strand – £TBA

It’s the summer of 1978, and Casey Beaumaris is trying to make the most of her holidays, when her mum asks her to spend a long weekend helping out at the airborne hospital where she works.

Casey prefers the company of books to people, but she agrees, secretly planning to write an article about her visit for the school newspaper.

With her trusty notebook at the ready, Casey arrives on board the airship. The staff are overworked as they prepare for the visit of an important official, while the patients react to grief, or deal with active trauma.

In the midst of these and many other interlocking and overlapping stories, Casey spends time with the patients, learning about their lives, and, as the stories unfold, discovering what she can do to help.

Aery – Vikings – £9.99

Make your journey through a wonderful, exciting, and breathtaking world and enjoy the feeling of flying on your search for Valhalla.

Follow an interesting storyline through a peaceful and fantastical world to rescue the Vikings from their destiny.

Convince the Norse gods that you are worth their blessing and show your incredible maneuvering skills.

This story-driven game is non-violent so that you can enjoy the intuitive and relaxing gameplay in 13 giant different stages that are waiting to be explored.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms – £24.99

Kunio, the beloved hot-blooded renegade, is back to wreak havoc in the world of the Three Kingdoms! The characters take on the roles of famous generals for a game packed with wild action. The story covers all the way from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Red Cliffs through 6 dense chapters. This is a great chance to learn the basics of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms! Get ready for a whole new and exciting Three Kingdoms experience, with Kunio as the lead!

Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition – £16.74

Bright Memory: Infinite is an epic fusion of the FPS and action genres brought to you by indie developer FYQD-Studio.

Combine a range of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combos on your enemies.

Bright Memory: Infinite combines the FPS and action genres to deliver a high-octane experience. Mix and match available skills and abilities to unleash magnificient combos on your enemies. Your trusted sword allows you to slash through crowds of enemies and even repel their gunfire. The guns you come across in-game can be customized with a variety of ammunitions. Choose between incendiary bombs, sticky grenades, homing missiles, and more to suit your situation.

Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks – £7.49

The 4th “Japanese Escape Games” series!!

Game system

This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.

Seduction: A Monk’s Fate – £6.99

Side-scrolling action and classic adventure storytelling come together in a horror-themed tale about a monk who must enter a dark and surreal realm to uncover the truth of his monastery. What mysteries lie hidden, and can those he respects truly be trusted? Take control of this young man as he explores and converses, questions everything he knows and defies the advice of his elders.

Solve puzzles, search for clues and escape great danger as you navigate beautiful and gruesome hand-crafted environments. Temptation lies around every turn. You will need to learn to refuse and never give into seduction. Only then can you hope to save a young woman’s soul from being sacrificed for a great summoning, a forbidden ritual that bloodies the history of the place you know as home.

Severed Steel – £22.49

Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It’s you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Am I Kind Hearted? – £15.99

“Am I kind-hearted?” is the tale of 3 heroines, Ayano, Saya, and Yuko, as they wear their bodies and hearts out with strange men in order to save the protagonist, who has been diagnosed with a deadly disease…

It was supposed to be…only for his treatment…

This bishoujo game released in 2018 from the brand, “Noir Soft”, has been remade for the CS Novel Club platform so that it can be enjoyed by people around the world.

Animal Rivals: Up In The Air – £10.49

Animal Rivals: Up In The Air is a racing game with ridiculous graphics. The game will let you dive into racing courses set in the air. Invite your friends and get together into the addictive quadratic animals world!

Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter – £7.99

The war started! Dinosaurs came back… and bloodthirsty zombies are even more dangerous! It’s about time to find yourself in a new, post-apocalyptic action! The wasteland full of destroyed buildings and dino’s nests – it’s what the modern battlefield looks like. Be careful and aim the rifle, demanding opponents are waiting for you!

BUNNY MUST DIE! CHELSEA AND THE 7 DEVILS – £11.98

The year is 1999X. After a curse causes Bunny to grow cat ears when a purrmodynamic power plant explodes, she is led by a chubby and divine messenger into the Cave of Devils so that she can remove the hex.

However, a mad bull appears out of nowhere, killing the messenger after stabbing him 24 times!

An improved version of the dungeon-crawling action game ‘Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils’ is now coming to the Nintendo Switch.

March through the Cave of Devils together with Bunny, her five weapons, and her ability to manipulate time however she pleases!

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium – £0.00

Capcom is taking you back to the stadium with another collection of your favorite classic hits!

Come see what’s changed, and what’s completely new, in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium!

Just Like the Good Old Days

From 3D-rendered arcade cabinets to scanline filters, there’s everything you need to recreate that arcade atmosphere. Fully customizable display settings let you craft your own personal experience and truly relive the glory days of arcade gaming.

Coromon – £17.99

Tame Coromon and explore a vast world filled with thrilling turn-based battles, brain-twisting puzzles, and a mysterious threat to the world awaiting defeat. Nobody said being a Battle Researcher was easy! The sun begins to dawn on Velua, a new day for the world and a new day for you, a freshly minted Battle Researcher of the global research society known as Lux Solis. It’s your first day and everything goes smoothly until a mysterious force attacks your latest workplace. Build up a squad of Coromon, track down the invaders, and grapple with a rising threat that endangers everyone on Velua!

Cow Rush: Water Adventure – £4.49

Take control of the sea cow in this fast-paced aquatic adventure! Get ready for a dash of adrenaline! Survive as long as you can and dodge the treacherous obstacles. Have a blast trying to avoid many different sea creatures. There are jellyfishes, sea turtles, seahorses, sea stars, and angry sharks in the water! Remember, don’t touch their sharp teeth. Sharks can be hungry!

Master your skills to dash around the dangerous seafloor and dodge to go as far as you can in this endless short session game.

Dungeon Slime Collection – £4.99

While walking in the forest, our slime fell into a slippery dungeon! Can you help him get out only by sliding to the dungeon’s walls?

Dungeon Slime Collection is a bundle of two games, Dungeon Slime: Puzzle’s Adventure and Dungeon Slime 2: Puzzle in the Dark Forest.

Dungeon Slime: Puzzle’s Adventure is a challenging 2d puzzle game featuring Billy the Slime. Every time you hit the walls, you splatter and change shape. Dodge sharp spines, go through narrow gaps and solve complicated logic and skill-based puzzles to find a way out of this dungeon.

In Dungeon Slime 2: Puzzle in the Dark Forest, you return as Billy the slime. You have to change your shape by hitting the walls to get through the challenges. There are several levels to play with increasing difficulty and additional obstacles.

Farm Manager 2022 – £13.49

Get ready for a logistic challenge in the next part of the best-selling series, which has been sold in over 120,000 copies! In Farm Manager 2022, as a farm manager, you have to ensure the right level of harvest, employee satisfaction, animal health, equipment efficiency and proper crop processing. You can buy new plots and use materials from abandoned buildings to expand your farm. Thanks to the new, more intuitive interface, employee management is even simpler.

In Farm Manager 2022 you will find even more plant species to grow. Now also organic ones! Grow celery, carrots, currants, gooseberries, onions and more. Observe plant growth. The new mechanics allow automatic field management using available employees and machines.

Hover Racer – £4.99

Take control of your Hovercrafts in this fantastic arcade racing game, based on real physics.

Inertia: Redux – £3.39

Inertia: Redux is a first-person action platformer with free-run

inspired movement mechanics.

Through use of the fluid movement set within the game and the dynamic level elements, players have the simple aim of getting from point A to point B.

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS – £13.00

Your best friend wants to cheer you up, so he tries his best to make a dungeon for you to explore. Explore his wholesome, weird-as-heck, scrappy rogue-lite oozing with charm and humor for 1-2 Players.

Hazel Sky – £24.99

Sent to an island far from home in the flying city of Gideon, Shane must pass the trials and return as an Engineer or face banishment. Connected via radio, Shane and fellow trainee engineer, Erin strike up an illicit friendship. A friendship that will change the way Shane sees the world.

The Trials are the ultimate test that every Engineer must take before taking the honored role. For Shane, the trials are his destiny, but destiny and desire rarely align and, in a world, divided between honored engineers and reviled artists, Shane finds himself torn. The trials, events in Gideon, and an unlikely romance tell the bittersweet story of love, ambition, and a society on the brink of something new.

Next week: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Turrican Anthology Vol. I, Turrican Anthology Vol. II, Superpanda 2, Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3, Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions, Strange Horticulture, Yuoni, Lord Winklebottom Investigates, Romeow: to the cracked Mars, Hot“Sento Girls”and love, South of the Circle, Train Valley: Console Edition, Arsonist Heaven, GemaBoy Zero Origins, amd Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony.