Jaleco’s Avenging Spirit gains a console re-release – and there’s not long to wait

Jaleco’s two-player arcade game Avenging Spirit – the Game Boy version of which is infamous for featuring wildly different box art in the US and Europe – is the latest inexpensive retro re-release from Ratalaika Games.

Launching next Friday (29th July) for £5.99, this 1991 side-scrolling run ‘n gunner sees you playing as a ghost who’s able to possess different characters to harness their skills and weapons.

Over six different stages, you’ll get to jump into the boots of baseball players, commandos, mobsters, ninjas, and more. At the start of a stage, a choice of four characters is available, with a grand total of 20 to experiment with.

As the name suggests, it’s a story of revenge with our fallen hero out to save his girlfriend Gennifer from gangsters.

Developer Shinyuden are the helm, who recently helped Ratalaika return a bunch of cult 2D shooters to consoles. This means we can probably expect the usual assortment of CRT filters, save states, and a rewind tool.

A teaser trailer is below: