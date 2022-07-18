Out this week: Stray, Endling – Extinction is Forever, Bright Memory: Infinite, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, As Dusk Falls, Live A Live, more

If your plan to beat the heat entails sitting inside and playing video games, then we have some good news – around a dozen noteworthy new games launch this week, a couple of which are due on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra.

The anticipated PlayStation exclusive Stray leads the way, tasking players with escaping a decaying cyberpunk world while playing as a lone cat. As they set about fleeing, an ancient mystery starts to unravel. Being a cat, there are lots of distracting activities to engage in too. Expect social media to be flooded with memes come launch day.

Endling – Extinction is Forever looks set to offer some animal magic too, involving the last fox on earth and a struggle for survival. The recent demo suggests we’re in for something that’ll tug at your heart strings – an emotional tale with more than just one message to share.

After launching on PC last year, Bright Memory: Infinite comes to PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch. This FPS has been described as a ‘AAA indie’ – it comes from a solo developer who has spent the last three years mastering the Unreal 4 Engine, creating something that can rival a big-budget game. You play as a special agent out to investigate a black hole, which is not only causing havoc with the climate but has haphazardly summoned an army of ancient Chinese warriors.

Possibly to avoid the onslaught of new games, reviews of Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium went live last week. Critics were smitten by the line-up, which mostly comprises of lesser-known titles this time around. Like before, it’s ‘free to start’ – with SONSON as the freebie. Highlights include Saturday Night Slam Masters, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Darkstalkers, and the two Mega Man arcade games.

The Xbox gets a much-needed shot in the arm this week too with As Dusk Falls, a story-driven affair set in 1998 that begins with a robbery gone wrong, and the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5. As Dusk Falls is due both on Game Pass and at retail. Hot Wheels will set you back around £14.99.

The Switch also gets a moderately anticipated new release – Square-Enix’s Live A Live is a remake of an often-forgotten SNES JRPG, featuring seven stories set across seven time periods. This marks the first time it has seen a western release. Good luck trying to finish it before next week’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The 2004 hack ‘n slasher Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II is down for a re-release too, arriving on all formats.

Other new games include the foul-mouthed, fart-fuelled, action platformer Hell Pie, the fast-paced abstract FPS Severed Steel, oriental beat’em up River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, and the heartfelt adventure Hazel Sky.

Next week: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Digimon Survive, RimWorld Console Edition, Yuppie Psycho, Mozart Requiem, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Arsonist Heaven, LootLite, The Sims 4: High School Years, Noel The Mortal Fate, Evercade Jaleco Arcade Cartridge 1, and Evercade Gaelco (Piko) Arcade Cartridge 2.