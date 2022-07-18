Amazon Prime Day shakes up the UK top 40, with LEGO Star Wars returning to no.1

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has returned to the UK chart top spot, with a minor price cut to thank. Amazon Prime Day has given the rest of the top 40 a shake-up too, with a handful of Ubisoft games benefitting greatly.

Far Cry 6 managed to return to the top ten, up from #32. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla rocketed from #40 to #11, Watch Dogs: Legion returned at #20, while Riders Republic tumbled back in at #40.

Halo: Infinite saw a major price cut during Amazon Prime Day, helping the system exclusive make a triumphant return to #14. Marvel’s Avengers made a re-appearance at #29, while Disney Classic Games and Spongebob Squarepants on Switch made #31 and #36 respectively.

The PS5 chart, in particular, saw a significant shuffle off the back of Amazon’s discounts – half the top ten comprises of re-entries, including the likes of Alan Wake Remastered and The House of Ashes. A lot of the games mentioned were available for around £15 or less.

Rewinding back to the all-formats top ten, F1 22 fell to #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed to #3, Nintendo Switch Sports fell to #4, while FIFA 22 moved up to #5.

Far Cry 6 took #6, Horizon Forbidden West fell from #2 to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons rose to #8, Pokémon Legends: Arecus moved down to #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

After entering at a respectable #5 last week, Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series plummeted to #28. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined and AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative left the top 40 entirely.

DC League of Super-Pets and Time on Frog Island also failed to make the chart this week, although Super-Pets turn up at some point during the summer holidays.