Out this week: Sniper Elite 5, Kao the Kangaroo, Pac-Man Museum+, Roller Champions, Remote Life, more

It’s easily the biggest week of the month for new releases, and that’s despite futuristic racer Redout 2 being delayed just days before launch.

Sniper Elite 5 from Rebellion is the biggest game of this busy week. We’ve long championed the Sniper Elite games, which have gone strength to strength over the years. Whereas the likes of Call of Duty and Battlefield have become bloated with superficial features, Sniper Elite continues to focus on just a handful of ideas and refine them to perfection. A winning combination of picturesque vistas, realistic sniping physics, grisly X-ray kill cams, and relentless AI.

Pac-Man Museum+ – also due on GamePass at launch – brings together 14 games, including the Nintendo DS’ Pac ‘n Roll Remix, arcade classic Pac-Land, and the SNES duo Pac in Time and Pac-Attack. Completing missions unlocks coins, which can be then used to decorate a virtual arcade. Don’t expect to see Ms. Pac-Man make an appearance, though – a dispute with AtGames has resulted in Bandai-Namco altering her appearance. For the foreseeable future, she’s known as Pac-Mom.

Then there’s the 3D platformer revival Kao the Kangaroo, from original creators Tate. Kao was first released on Dreamcast in 2000 before receiving a multiformat sequel a few years later. This is a full-on reboot that mimics the look of the recent Crash Bandicoot 4 quite closely, although it’s more combat-focused due to Kao’s infamous boxing skills. Look out for our review later in the week.

Ubisoft is also back with Roller Champions – the first game they’ve released in quite some time. This 3v3 sports game will be free to play and has crossplay support. It’s also hoped that it’ll draw in spectators as well as combatants. Think Rocket League on rollerblades.

Other new releases include the polished sci-fi retro shooter Remote Life, strategy card-game Floppy Knights, superhero management sim Amazing Superhero Squad, and the old skool survival horror adventure Injection π23 ‘Ars Regia’. Now there’s a name that rolls right off the tongue.

