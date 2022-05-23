Horizon Forbidden West reclaims UK chart top spot

Sony’s new PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle has helped the PlayStation exclusive reclaim the UK chart top spot. This also means Nintendo Switch Sports‘ run at the top of the chart has come to an end.

Another knock-on effect is that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has fallen from #2 to #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe managed to hold onto #4, making it 265 weeks in the top 40 for the popular Switch pack-in title.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Minecraft on Switch and GTA V all climbed one position each to occupy #5, #6 and #7.

FIFA 22 is on the rise too, up from #10 to #8. The soccer sim recently dropped out of the top ten following this month’s PS Plus reveal. This rise could possibly be fuelled by sales of the Xbox and Switch versions.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained at #9, and then at #10 it’s the PlayStation exclusive Gran Turismo 7 – up three places this week.

Evil Dead: The Game left the top ten after just one week on sale, although it may be on a slow descent – it merely fell from #5 to #12. Check out our review if you haven’t yet.

There was a new entry too. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong made #20 in the all formats chart, while also managing to take a bite out of PS4 and Xbox One top ten charts.