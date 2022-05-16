Out this week: Dolmen, DEADCRAFT, Cotton Fantasy, Behind Closed Doors, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, more

If you’re hankering for something a little different, this week’s assortment of new releases have you covered. It’s a real Kellogg’s Variety Pack of a week.
Flying under the radar somewhat, there’s the intriguing Dolmen – a third-person sci-fi adventure best described as Warframe meets The Surge. Yes, it’s a Souls-like, although it seems the publisher has downplayed that. The product description mostly details the plot rather than core gameplay features. Odd. It’s due out 20th May digitally and at retail.
DEADCRAFT comes from Japanese studio Marvelous – best known for Daemon X Machina and God Eater 3 – and aims to turn the survival genre upside down by starring a half-zombie able to grow their own undead army. It’s looking quite violent and a tad silly – a good combination, in our book.
Behind Closed Doors, meanwhile, sees an exhausted indie developer try and wrap up work on a 2D platformer. As the deadline approaches, they begin a descent into madness, resulting in them learning the surprising truth about the company they work for. Look out for a review soon.
Then there’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, from the creators of The Council. And funnily enough, it closely resembles The Council. Here, you play as three different vampires, and their actions hold consequences, impacting the storyline. All the while, their hunger must be kept at bay.
Other new releases include Cotton Fantasy – a fresh entry in the cutesy shooter series, out on PS4 and Switch – promising time manipulation-based puzzler Eternal Threads, post-apocalyptic survival city builder Endzone – A World Apart, and the ‘retro future’ photography game Umurangi Generation Special Edition. Look out for that last one on Xbox Game Pass.
Check back later in the week for our Switch eShop round-up. Looks like there’s a chance of snow…
New release trailers
Dolmen
Cotton Fantasy
Eternal Threads
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
DEADCRAFT
Outward: Definitive Edition
Endzone – A World Apart
Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
Umurangi Generation Special Edition
New multiformat releases
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- DEADCRAFT
- DOLMEN
- Outward: Definitive Edition
- They Always Run
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
- Endzone – A World Apart
- Divination
- Eternal Threads
- Furi: Onnamusha
New on PSN
- Furi – PS5
- Cotton Fantasy
- Cubic Lines
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories
New on Xbox Store
- Nirvana: Pilot Yume
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 Deluxe Edition
- Cotton Fantasy
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
- Ludo XXL
- King Leo
Next week: Sniper Elite 5, Redout 2, Kao the Kangaroo, Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, Injection Pi 23 ‘Ars regia’, Floppy Knights, Amazing Superhero Squad, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Pac-Man Museum+, Remote Life, Blow & Fly, and Arcade Archives: Plotting.