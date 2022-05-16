Evil Dead: The Game enters the UK chart at #5

In this week’s UK chart the top four positions remain unchanged. This means Nintendo Switch Sports holds onto no.1 for yet another week, with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Horizon Forbidden West, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe trailing behind.

Horizon Forbidden West’s presence indicates a PS5 restock took place last week.

At #5 there’s a new arrival – Boss Team Games’ Evil Dead: The Game. The online-focused movie license also claimed #2 in both the PS4 and Xbox Series charts, plus #3 in the PS5 chart. Impressive, considering reviews were unavailable before launch – servers didn’t go live until launch day.

Pokémon Legends Arceus held onto #6, Minecraft climbed from #10 to #7, GTA V stayed put at #8, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #9.

FIFA 22 took #10, up five places this week. This comes as a surprise considering it’s one of this month’s PS Plus freebies.

Elden Ring dropped from #7 to #11, meanwhile – with this being the first time it has left the top ten.

This week also saw Tokyo: Ghostwire re-enter at #22, while Sifu – which entered at #9 last Monday – tumbled to #30.