Out this week: Evil Dead: The Game, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, The Centennial Case, Unpacking (PS4), Source of Madness, more

It’s easy to see why Evil Dead: The Game has fans in a tizzy – it’s a franchise ideally suited for a video game adaptation, and yet, so few Evil Dead games have been released over the years. Developer Saber Interactive has a decent track record too, responsible for the surprisingly great World War Z.

It’ll feature co-operative monster-slaying and player versus player combat, with the chance to play as characters both good and evil. While a Switch version is planned, it won’t be available at launch.

This week also sees the Kickstarter-funded RPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a side-scrolling affair with detailed backdrops, fast-paced combat, and town upgrading. If you own Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you’ll reportedly receive rewards.

It isn’t the only RPG due this week – double game pack Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2 comes to Switch, while Infinite Links and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition head to Xbox One.

Square-Enix is also back with live-action mystery-adventure The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, due on Switch and PS4. The PS4 additionally gets a belated release of the indie hit Unpacking – a zen experience centered around unpacking a person’s possessions, detailing their life story in the process. “Unique, relaxing, and oddly relatable – Unpacking is all of these things,” we said during our review.

We can also expect the side-scrolling dark action roguelite Source of Madness, and This War of Mine: Complete Edition – a harrowing survival game intended to highlight the horrors of war, including the impact it can have on children. We reviewed the vanilla version way back in 2016, and found it to be one of those rare experiences you’ll find yourself thinking about long after putting down the joypad.

New release trailers

Evil Dead: The Game

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2

We Were Here Forever

Source of Madness

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Unpacking

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs

Rage Among the Stars

New multiformat releases

Evil Dead: The Game

This War of Mine: Complete Edition

We Were Here Forever

Source of Madness

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Tourist Bus Simulator

Dog’s Donuts

HellGunner

New on PSN

Unpacking

Lethis – Path of Progress

The Slovak Run

Arcade Archives FIGHTING HAWK

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Rage Among The Stars

Tanks vs Tanks: PvP

Salt and Sacrifice

New on Xbox Store

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Flippin Kaktus

Infinite Links

Get-A-Grip Chip

Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs

Paratopic

Radon Break

Aery – A New Frontier

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2

Let’s Get Fit

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy

Next week: DOLMEN, Cotton Fantasy, DEADCRAFT, Umurangi Generation Special Edition, Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale, They Always Run, Snow Bros. Special, Eternal Threads, Divination, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, and Souldiers.