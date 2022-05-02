Out this week: Trek to Yomi, Wildcat Gun Machine, Best Month Ever, RiffTrax: The Game, Citizen Sleeper, more

Although May is light on big-name releases – there’s Evil Dead: The Game next week, and then very little until Sniper Elite 5 and Pac-Man Museum at the end of the month – plenty of smaller titles are lined up and vying for your attention.

On the agenda for this week, there’s Trek to Yomi – a side-scrolling samurai action-adventure from the creators of Shadow Warrior. Publisher Devolver Digital is on a hot streak of late – the trailer has notched up over 1m views, suggesting they have another hit on their hands.

Then there’s Best Month Ever! – an emotional road trip involving a woman in her late 20s and her 8-year-old son, looking quite similar to the recent Road 96.

That’s joined by the offbeat RiffTrax: The Game, a video film editor with over 250 clips to splice together to create your own cinematic disaster/masterpiece. Party like it’s 1995.

Then on Xbox Game Pass there’s the stylish tactical sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper, and the dungeon crawling action roguelike Loot River. The multiformat Ampersat also falls into the roguelike genre, recalling the days of ASCII characters.

The Xbox additionally gets the tower defence game Elemental War 2 and the retro-style shooter X-Force Genesis. Bullet hell shooter fans may also want to investigate the isometric (and multiformat) Wildcat Gun Machine. The cat’s meow? We’ll have to wait and see.

Check back later in the week for our Switch eShop round-up…although by the looks of things, it’s a remarkably quiet week for the Switch too.

New release trailers

New multiformat releases

New on PSN

New on Xbox Store

Next week: Evil Dead: The Game, This War of Mine: Complete Edition, We Were Here Forever, Flippin Kaktus, Dog’s Donuts, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Salt and Sacrifice, Source of Madness, The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, Infinite Links, Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 2, Paratopic, and Aery – A New Frontier.