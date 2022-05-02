Double-header! Nintendo Switch Sports and Cricket 22 enter UK top 40

Nintendo Switch Sports is the UK’s new no.1. Considering the last major retail release was LEGO Star Wars at the start of April, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

GI.biz reports launch week sales couldn’t match Wii Sports Resort but were far stronger than Wii Sports Club on Wii U – a game we had actually forgotten about. While trailing behind Wii Sports Resort may not sound too positive, Nintendo Switch Sports still had a far stronger launch than Ring Fit Adventure and Just Dance 2022.

As we mentioned last week, it’s tricky to tell how Nintendo Switch Sports will perform in the long run. 51 Worldwide Classics, for example, left the chart quite quickly and is aimed at a similar market. Nintendo Switch Sports’ reviews haven’t been exactly glowing either, with some critics finding the package to be light on content.

Cricket 22 – published by Maximum Games – also managed to turn up in the UK retail chart, debuting at #26 thanks to the new Switch iteration. It also managed to make #18 in the Switch chart.

After claiming the top spot for three weeks running, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga falls to #2. There’s every chance it may return to no.1 in the coming weeks.

Gran Turismo 7 climbs to #3 following a PS5 restock – the controversial racing sim was at #11 last week. The restock also benefitted Horizon Forbidden West, which rises from #7 to #4.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus fell to #5 while Mario Kart 8 dropped to #6.

Continuing this theme, Elden Ring took a tumble to #7. GTA V held onto #8, Kirby and the Forgotten Land re-entered the top ten at #9, then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

News that FIFA 22 will be a PS Plus freebie this month has seemingly impacted sales, with the sports sim falling from #2 to #13. It’ll be interesting to see if it can return to the top ten.