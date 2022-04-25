Out this week: Nintendo Switch Sports, The Serpent Rogue, HotD: Remake, Bugsnax & The Isle of Bigsnax, more

While Nintendo Switch Sports stands zero chance of beating Wii Sports’ sales – which stood at a colossal 86m copies sold at the end of 2017 – it does stand to reason that it’ll become another evergreen seller, notching up impressive sales over time. Slow and steady wins the race.

The compendium brings together six sports – badminton, chambara, football, tennis, volleyball, and bowling. We think most gamers would have preferred boxing over badminton. A Leg Strap accessory is required to make the most of it – if you buy digital, this add-on will set you back a modest £8.99.

The Switch also gains Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which has gained positive reviews so far. In fact, the Metacritic is higher than the PS4 and Xbox One iterations. If you’re looking for a fully-fledged shooter to play on Switch, we reckon this is your best bet after DOOM and DOOM Eternal.

Speaking of zombies, just mere weeks after appearing on Switch, The House Of The Dead: Remake comes to Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The Switch version was hampered by poor controls and glitches – some reviews were incredibly negative. The PS4 version is set to gain PS Move support at a later date, which may help with the control woes.

Bugsnax comes to both Switch and Xbox One – a very silly game based around catching critters formed of foodstuff, with a story that takes an unexpected turn towards the end. We enjoyed the PS4 version, even though it’s a bit clunky in places. It’s about to get The Isle of Bigsnax DLC too. The trailer’s below.

It’s joined by Unsouled on Game Pass – a stylish 2D RPG that promises deep combat.

A handful of eastern delights are also upon us. Tasomachi: Behind the Twilight is a 3D fantasy adventure set in a suspiciously quiet town, home to strange cat-like being. Last year’s PC version was billed as unpolished. A year has passed since then, so hopefully, it has received additional work.

Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute brings together two retro shooters, while Research and Destroy sees Spike Chunsoft turn their hand to the sci-fi third-person shooter genre. An attempt to appeal more to western gamers, perhaps.

Then we have The Serpent Rogue, one of the more polished-looking Team17 games of recent times. Playing as a botanical alchemist, it’s a case of exploring wildlands, taming beasts, and cooking up concoctions to protect the world from the titular Serpent Rogue. Although there’s a Switch version, it’s skipping last-gen.

A very different cooking game is also imminent, arriving at a low price. Ravenous Devils is a twisted affair in which a tailor shop is used as a front for a corpse-cooking business. But as you set about grinding up members of the public and serving up corpse-based meals, it becomes apparent that someone knows your dark secret.

Also lookout for a re-release of the indie darling The Stanley Parable, the cartoony rouge-lite Rogue Legacy 2 – fresh out of early access – a belated Xbox One version of the cel-shaded shooter RICO London, and a Switch retail release of Metal Tales – which we reviewed last week.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Cricket 22

Nintendo Switch Sports

Metal Tales: Overkill

Next week: Trek to Yomi, Wildcat Gun Machine, Loot River, Evasion From Hell, X-Force Genesis, Citizen Sleeper, Elemental War 2, RiffTrax: The Game, and Slap the Rocks.