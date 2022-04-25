LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga remains the UK’s no.1

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the UK’s number one for the third week running. It’s unlikely to hold the top spot next week, however – Nintendo Switch Sports looks set to become another Switch hit.

The UK top 40 saw just one new arrival – MotoGP 22 at #39. The only impact it had in the single format charts was #10 in the Xbox Series top ten, suggesting this version was the biggest selling.

Back in the all-formats top ten, FIFA 22, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, WWE 2K22, and Elden Ring all climbed the chart to occupy spaces #2 through to #6.

After enjoying a sales boost last week, Horizon Forbidden West fell from #3 to #7. GTA V moved from #9 to #8. Minecraft re-entered the top ten at #9, while AC: New Horizons held onto #10.

Gran Turismo 7 and Kirby and The Forgotten Land both exited the top ten, although they haven’t gone far – they’re currently at #11 and #12.

Speaking of Kirby, it seems Nintendo has recently reprinted older Kirby 3DS games – Kirby: Triple Deluxe is the 3DS’ no.1, while Kirby: Planet Robobot took #7 and Kirby Battle Royale re-entered at #20.

As you may be aware, a handful of Atlus and NiS America RPGs were recently reprinted too. If you’re a 3DS collector, this may be your last time to fill gaps in your collection.