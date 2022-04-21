STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed, Revita, Metal Tales Overkill, Lumote, Ganryu 2, and MotoGP 22 hit the Switch

The humble Switch could easily run the Xbox 360 version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, but instead publisher Aspyr has settled on a HD remaster of the Wii iteration. This isn’t as odd as it may sound – the Wii version was tailored to motion controls, adding an exclusive dual-mode and more.

Review scores are wildly mixed – everything from Gaming Nexus’ 8/10 to a middling 5/10 from Nintendo Life. It’s definitely showing its age seems to be the general consensus, although it isn’t without merit – some of the force powers remain fun to use, and the story fits in with the original trilogy well.

Action RPG Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars makes the jump from PS4 to Switch this week too. Again, scores are mixed. On the lower end, there’s a lukewarm 5.5 from Destructoid. Digitally Downloaded was left impressed, however, dishing out a 4/5. “[…] it’s also a fun and frivolous little experience that knows its limits, doesn’t outstay its welcome, and is wildly entertaining while it lasts” they said.

Good news if you’ve been looking forward to the pixel art action platformer Revita. Reviews are positive so far, resulting in a 79% Metacritic score. “The focus on health management really is interesting, and there are plenty of power ups and upgrades to make each run interesting. It’s hard to convince roguelike fans to stop playing The Binding of Isaac, but Revita might make it worthwhile,” said God is a Geek.

Then there’s Ganryu 2, a new sequel to an often-forgotten NeoGeo ninja platformer. Push Square felt it deserved a 7/10 but warned of cheap deaths. Shindig meanwhile called it a “painful slog” before handing out a middling 3/5.

This week also sees the release of Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – a 3D puzzle platformer starring squishy bioluminescent creatures – annual sporting update MotoGP 22, heavy metal shooter Metal Tales Overkill, and NeonLore – an intriguing first-person cyberpunk adventure that might be worth a punt, costing just over a fiver.

New Switch eShop releases

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – £44.99

Neptunia and SENRAN KAGURA join forces in this hack ‘n slash RPG! Pair up 10 playable characters to slice through enemy hordes, channel the elements, and perform special character attacks. Then find your center with the Peaches & Cream Meditation minigame before taking on the post-game challenges of Yomi-Training!

MotoGP 22 – £39.99

Engines running: let’s get the most immersive and authentic MotoGP™ gaming experience started.

THE ENTIRE MOTOGP™ WORLD

Explore all the contents of the 2022 season in the MotoGP™ classes and in all the other categories.

More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you.

And if you want to take a leap into the past, over 70 historic champions will let you relive the best of MotoGP™ history.”

STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed – £17.99

You are Starkiller, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, who has been trained to hunt down and destroy the Jedi. Take advantage of devastating Force powers and lightsaber combos to do Darth Vader’s bidding. Similar to the 2008 release on the Nintendo Wii™, use the Nintendo Joy-Con™ motion controls to truly feel the destructive power of the Force or challenge a friend to a 1v1 in the local multiplayer Duel mode!

Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro – £17.99

Ganryu 2 is the sequel to the Ganryu game made by VISCO on NEOGEO back in 1999. The universe takes place in a feudal fantasy Japan which is strongly inspired by the story of Takezo Musashi, whose adventures are unfolded in a series of books (mainly “The Stone and the Sword”).

Play as Miyamoto Musashi and travel through a 17th century fantasy Japan, from north to south to the island of Ganryu-jima where everything started between Musashi and Kojiro.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles – £15.99

Squish, bop and bounce through the Great Depths, an underwater world filled with Motes; bioluminescent creatures who spend their lives deep in the Bioverse, living on the rhythms of an electronica soundscape. Lumote is a Mote different from others; inquisitive, and with an “eye” on power. When the shift causes the Great Depths to turn red, Lumote sets out on an epic quest to return the world to Blue. To do so, Lumote must learn to take control of the Great Depths inhabitants and gain mastery of it’s puzzles in order to defeat the greatest Mote of them all… the Mastermote!

Metal Tales Overkill – £14.99

The God Kuk is possessing all the guitar gods, and through them, the metalheads. Through infinite concerts, he is helping his legion of metalhead zombies wipe out every original creation of metal bands and their dedicated fans. As legions of metalheads are stripped from their passion, only one person can really grind through the challenge and come out victorious.

Metal Tales: Overkill is an action-adventure game where Metal and Adrenaline clash to give you the ultimate 3D roguelike guitar-shooter. Fight against the looming curse affecting your Metal brothers and free them from an ancient evil.

Will you manage to defeat all the metal gods, save the world, and become the ultimate Metal God yourself?

Pick and choose from a mouthwatering variety of instruments and add-ons from the history of Metal: customize your game with a wide selection of the finest guitars, turn it right up wit

8 Ball Clash – £3.59

8 Ball Clash is a billiard or snooker game made for everyone. To the people who never play it or the more experience ones that want to improve your skills and get the best score through the tables.

Beat the solids and stripes classic mode or get max score winning different challenges around Barcelona, Indonesia, London, Mexico, Moscow, Paris, Rio, Sydney, Tokyo and Las Vegas to win the billiards championship!

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure – £15.29

8Doors is a story-driven Metroidvania-style action platformer heavily influenced by Korean folktales. Play as ‘Arum’, a brave girl that has entered the realm of the afterlife in search of her father’s soul and guide her through the ‘8 Doors of Purgatory’ to solve the mysteries that lie deep within.

Anuchard – £10.79

Enter the Dungeon

The warped, magical Dungeon houses the Guardians needed to restore the lost kingdom of Anuchard.

Explore handcrafted, unique dungeons. Each was changed by magic to match the personality and aspect of its owner.

Each is a unique challenge as a result. Master their unique mechanics to reach the slumbering Guardians – and unlock the deepest reaches of the greater Dungeon.

Remember your duty: Confront and defeat the Guardians in set piece boss battles, to make them return to serve the people of Anuchard.

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley – £6.29

UPGRADE YOUR ORCHARD

Sell your apples to earn money and improve your orchard. Expand your land and find new secrets. Who knows, maybe you’ll make new friends along the way…

RETRO GRAPHICS

Enjoy a trip down memory lane, with stylized 2D graphics, resembling old Game Boy titles. If you love pixel art games, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out this charming game.

CHIPTUNE MUSIC

You’ll hear a few catchy tunes to improve on your adventure. You can swap between tracks, whenever you go back into your room, for some much needed rest.

Burger Bistro Story – £11.69

Get ready to experience a new fast food sensation! Create your own diner and grill your way to success. Create different recipes and offer your patrons a truly customized experience!

Think outside the box and experiment in the kitchen. Replace your meat patty with a fish fillet and tartare sauce, or a bacon, lettuce, and egg combo. You’re limited only by your imagination!

And the fun doesn’t stop with burgers. Create menus for side dishes, drinks, and desserts to really capture the hearts of your customers!

Castle Formers – £4.99

Castle Formers cleverly combines platform action with castle defense to create original and dynamic gameplay. Choose to control a king or queen and defend your beloved castle from invading hordes.

Every day you have the opportunity to build your defenses, train soldiers, and prepare magic spells. Then, every night the battle begins! To overcome the invaders, you’ll have to navigate and interact with NPCs and build up your castle defenses.

Cut plants, hunt, find treasures, form an army, upgrade your weapons, prepare food, and cast spells. When the sun sets, defend your castle at all costs.

Can you discover the best way to battle, find secrets that will allow you to survive 30 days, and ensure the survival of your kingdom?

Catana – £6.29

When an unseen phenomenon creates havoc in nature, strange veggie mutants start to appear in the courtyard of a quiet monastery. To beat back the hostile peppers and eggplants, the master of the monastery takes a disciple under his wing — the young and fierce samurai Catana!

Guide Catana as he masters the attacks that will save not only the monastery but also the world beyond it. With an easy-to-play and hard-to-master approach, you’ll create matches that eliminate groups of enemies, unleash powerful special attacks and take down crafty bosses. On your way to the epic liberation you’ll face Tentacles, Lava Crunchers, Robots and more. These monsters will lead you to the memorable showdown with the mysterious force behind mutations.

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash – £14.90

A hack and slash with the “CosmicBreak” characters!

“CosmicBreak Gun & Slash” is a spin-off of “CosmicBreak”, an MMO battle shooter featuring robots and humanoids!

Take control of familiar characters from a top-down perspective and defeat enemy robots that come at you!

Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition – £22.49

Deck of Ashes is an adventure game with tactical card combat. In this complete edition of the game an elven archer Sibyl the Dark Soul joins the cast of antiheroes on their quest for redemption. As Sibyl, use superior sharpshooter skills, resurrect fallen enemies or induce Fear and Hysteria in everyone who oppose you. One character at a time, explore the cursed fantasy world and hunt down powerful cards. Put your survival and resource management skills to the test when upgrading your Camp of allies.

The choices that drive your journey – where to go, which resource to collect, which risk to take, and which card to craft – are the difference between success and untimely demise.

Dragon Caffi – £21.99

Dragon Caffi is an open-world puzzle adventure game of pure, lighthearted happiness suitable for all ages! This game is all lovingly hand-painted and traditionally animated (on paper in some cases!), and the sole purpose of this little adventure is to be a happy, fun experience for all to enjoy.

Evasion From Hell – £9.99

In this game, you start your journey in the lowest circle of hell and slowly work your way up to gates of hell in order to escape and return to the world of the living. Therefore, the game consists of 9 huge areas, each representing one circle of hell. In each area the player has to find a certain number of soul crystals in order to open the portal to the next level and to advance one circle.

The game is a uniquely stylized 3d first-person platformer and plays around with the concept of live and death.

Galactic Wars EX – £7.19

Galactic Wars EX is the best experience on shoot ’em up of genre. Play solo or with a friend in the coop mode and combat with the enemies across the forty phases with their bosses and mini bosses. You can choose on 3 different ships to fight against evil with different capabilities. More weapons and power ups wait for you in this 16 bits space game.

History

The invasion is imminent and only you can put an end to this galactic alert. In Galactic Wars you will have to face hundreds of enemies that appear in waves constantly. You will travel at high speed to fight against the enemy invasion either alone or in the company of another space defender.

Galagi Shooter – £4.99

Galagi Shooter is based on the old school arcade hit space defender game, probably one of the best game ever made.

Highly playable, action-packed, this game include many aliens waves to defeat and power ups to collect.

Either you played this game before and will enjoy pure fun tinted of nostalgia, either you will discover why retro gaming is so cool.

Get Ready!

Horror Stories – £1.79

– Do not catch the eye of the killer, if he notices you, you will surely die.

– Find items that can be used to create a trap.

– Hide from the killer in the closets or under the bed.

– Learn how the killer behaves to avoid meeting him.

In the Mood – £4.49

Play as the Naughty Seagull and meet more than 10 alluring ladies across dozens of puzzle stages, each with unique ball layouts and some light platforming for our fearless fowl to navigate! Grab your ball and throw it at the stacks above you, and if you match 3 or more, the connected balls will come tumbling down to reveal a part of the image beneath. Be careful, though! The ceiling slowly creeps downward, threatening to crush you under the remaining balls if you’re not fast enough.

In the Mood is simple yet challenging. The Naughty Seagull can move along platforms at the bottom of the screen, hop over pitfalls and get in position for a perfect throw. Holding the throw button lets you adjust angle for maximum ball control. A smart hit could mean the difference between clearing more balls or getting squashed by them!

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- – £7.49

Game system

This game is an escape-the-room game(mythtery-adventure game).

*Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and this game goes on.

Lila’s Sky Ark – £13.49

Lila’s psychedelic world is in grave danger. Help her and her eccentric friends stop the Conductor’s minions from destroying all things musical and magical in this meditative action-adventure game.

Explore this dark yet groovy world as you unravel the poetic mystery that is Lila’s story. Discover secrets, solve puzzles, and battle bizarre beasts and punishing bosses as you attempt to unite the Spirits and save the mysterious Sky Island from ruin.

Along the way, hunt down alchemy recipes to unlock new weapons. Battle enemies with rocks, Titan Eyes, cluster bombs, and anything else you can throw at them as you wander this music-inspired pixel dreamscape during Lila’s strange yet beautiful journey.

NeonLore – £5.39

Neon-Lore is a first-person free form exploration game. You’ll meet interesting characters and discover what had happened to human race in the near future.

As you will roam along the neon-soaked streets, you’ll discover what the world has become, how life goes on in a world of intriguing fusion of chaos and technological advancement.

In Neon-Lore, you will solve puzzles and encounter with various characters and learn about their past life, dreams and fears…And get a chance to discover deeper about the social transformations that has impacted human life in the 21st century…

orbit.industries – £17.99

Build, install and redesign your station to perfection in a full 3D view taking advantage of the spectacular visuals provided by Unreal Engine 4. Look at your creation in a 360 degrees view, zooming in and out to marvel at its beauty.

Look at the magnificent in-game star constellations, nebulas and planets the development team spent weeks researching to realistically provide in-game visualisations within the endless game sky.

Rainbow Yggdrasil – £10.79

Rainbow Yggdrasil is a roguelike game

The color of heroine, monsters and even dungeons change into various colors.

We use “RGB” as an abbreviation to express color. In this world of Rainbow Yggdrasil, RGB itself becomes the parameter. Please experience this brand new game design.

Revita – £15.29

Defeat, Heal, Sacrifice!

Exchange health for power in fast paced glass cannon gameplay. Find the right balance of attack and defense as you try, die, repeat and progress up the tower.

Roguebook – £22.49

Embrace the challenge of a roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering™. Build a team of two heroes, unleash powerful combos and defeat the legends of the Roguebook!

Rotund Zero – £1.50

– A byte-sized Game Boy-infused experience!

– Approachable precision-platforming!

– Short but carefully handcrafted levels!

– Shuffled levels keep each 5-minute run fresh!

– Win shiny medals in Time-Attack!

– Dip your paw into the unique gameplay of the Rotund series!

How far can you go before the clock hits ZERO?

Sakura Angels – £9.99

Two girls blessed with magical powers are faced with the task of saving a lonely boy, Kenta, from the clutches of a mysterious witch.

Unbeknownst to Kenta, his ancestors sealed away an ancient evil long ago. Soon, the gorgeous Sayaka and Hikari are going alongside Kenta everywhere to keep him safe from monsters.

What all this mean for our protagonist? Kenta’s ordinary life is about to change!

Next week: Nintendo Switch Sports, The Serpent Rogue, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Bugsnax, The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic, Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny, Panmorphia: Awakened, As Far As The Eye, Whisper Trip, Reversi 32 (Wii U), Light Fairytale Episode 1, Get Packed: Couch Chaos, TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight, TURN TACK, Transiruby, Watcher Chronicles, Cricket 22 The Official Game Of The Ashes, OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love･or･die, Marble Maid, Parkasaurus, Marco & The Galaxy Dragon, Dandy & Randy DX, Ravenous Devils, Cardful Planning, Nonogram Minimal, West Water, and Feral Flowers.