Out this week: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch), Road 96, Taito Milestones, Nobody Saves the World, more

The Switch rules the roost this week, with very little of note due either on PSN or the Xbox Store. And even then, the biggest Switch release of the week is simply a belated conversion.

Atlus’ sci-fi-themed 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has been worth the wait, though, with some critics claiming that it’s the best JRPG in the last decade. RPG Site even reported that it’s better than the PS4 original thanks to a few thoughtful changes.

“13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has found its perfect home on the Nintendo Switch with its mash-up of two genres that work best when on handheld — visual novel and RTS. I ended up carrying my Switch with me for days on end as 13 Sentinels was like a good book that I couldn’t put down. The gorgeous hand-drawn graphics and intricately layered storyline pair beautifully together to create a love letter to classic sci-fi,” said The Gamer.

The Switch also gets Taito Milestones, a collection of ten titles from Taito’s back catalogue, due both at retail and on the eShop. First impressions are that it’s a slightly uneven package, lacking such, well, milestones, as Bubble Bobble and Space Invaders. Look out for a review soon.

The Switch gives something back too, with Road 96 heading to PS4 and Xbox One. This road trip adventure, involving a risky trip across the border, garnered positive reviews when it launched in August 2021. This too heads to retail and digital services.

Nobody Saves the World makes the jump from Xbox One to PS4 and Switch, meanwhile. This fun and novel dungeon crawler dares to be different, fuelled by twisted humour. There’s a lot to like.

PS4 owners can also expect TAPE: Unveil the memories, a novel-sounding investigative adventure set in 1990, in which a camera tape must be rewound to find clues. That’s joined by the pixel art Metroidvania Cathedral. Then on Xbox One, there’s the 16-bit style action platformer Limb Hunter, and the faux 8-bit retro platformer Happy Basudei, mysteriously found on an untitled cartridge.

Road 96

Nobody Saves the World

Back 4 Blood – “Tunnels of Terror”

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

TAITO MILESTONES

Limb Hunter

Cathedral

Tape: Unveil the Memories

Sally Face

Road 96

Hidden Shapes: Animals and Lovely Cats

Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror

Flower Shop: Summer in Fairbrook

Sally Face

TAPE: Unveil the memories

Nobody Saves the World

Cathedral

Happy Basudei

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed

Limb Hunter

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek

Taito Milestones

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Epic Chef

Tormented Souls

Next week: MotoGP 22, Winter Ember, Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars, orbit.industries, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Ayo the Clown, Chernobylite: Enhanced Edition, Samurai Bringer, Galactic Wars EX, Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro, Evasion From Hell, I Love Food, LIT: Bend the Light, Mokoko X, and Liberated: Enhanced Edition.