LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuts at no.1 while Ghostwire: Tokyo exits top 40

Well wookie here – LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has become the UK’s second fastest-selling physical release of 2022 behind Pokémon Legends Arceus.

When you consider how busy 2022 has been so far – with big releases including Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Dying Light 2 – it’s an impressive feat.

It’s no.1 not just in the all-formats physical chart, but in the Switch, PS4, and Xbox Series charts as well. The Switch version was the biggest selling.

Its arrival even helped drive sales of older LEGO games, with LEGO Jurassic World and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes returning to the top 40. LEGO Harry Potter Collection also climbed from #36 to #15.

Back in the top ten, Kirby and the Forgotten Land fell to #2 while FIFA 22 climbed to #3.

Pokémon Legends Arceus fell to #4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which was recently absent from the top ten – returned to #5. Elden Ring dropped from #2 to #6, Gran Turismo 7 held onto #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons moved up to #8, WWE 2K22 started to lose its grip – falling to #9 – and then at #10 it’s the evergreen Minecraft.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands departed the top ten, meanwhile, falling from #4 to #11. It wasn’t good news for Ghostwire: Tokyo either, which has now left the top 40 entirely.